Perpetual Protocol Hits Market Cap of $166.87 Million (PERP)

By Darlene League
 16 days ago

Perpetual Protocol (CURRENCY:PERP) traded 9.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on May 29th. One Perpetual Protocol coin can currently be purchased for $7.66 or 0.00021801 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Perpetual Protocol has traded down 27.3% against the U.S. dollar. Perpetual Protocol has a total market cap of $166.87 million and approximately $16.40 million worth of Perpetual Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

