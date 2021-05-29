Perpetual Protocol Hits Market Cap of $166.87 Million (PERP)

Swirge (CURRENCY:SWG) traded down 0.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on June 14th. One Swirge coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0037 or 0.00000009 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Swirge has traded down 6.1% against the US dollar. Swirge has a market capitalization of $43,837.75 and $245,509.00 worth of Swirge was traded on exchanges in the last day.