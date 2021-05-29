Cancel
Stephen E. Gorman Sells 7,500 Shares of ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB) Stock

By Emily Schoerning
modernreaders.com
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB) Director Stephen E. Gorman sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.02, for a total value of $600,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,472,368. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Stocksmodernreaders.com

Timothy Yung-Cheng Chen Sells 3,164 Shares of BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE) Stock

BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE) Director Timothy Yung-Cheng Chen sold 3,164 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $351.35, for a total value of $1,111,671.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,111,671.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Insider Selling: Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) Director Sells 160,000 Shares of Stock

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) Director Glenn M. Alger sold 160,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.48, for a total value of $19,916,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Insider Selling: SVMK Inc. (NASDAQ:SVMK) Director Sells 37,332 Shares of Stock

SVMK Inc. (NASDAQ:SVMK) Director Dana L. Evan sold 37,332 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $783,972.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
Stockstickerreport.com

Insider Buying: REV Group, Inc. (NYSE:REVG) CEO Buys 19,292 Shares of Stock

REV Group, Inc. (NYSE:REVG) CEO Rodney M. Rushing purchased 19,292 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.87 per share, for a total transaction of $306,164.04. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 968,287 shares in the company, valued at $15,366,714.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Brokerages Set Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) Target Price at $81.86

Shares of Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, three have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $81.86.
Stockstickerreport.com

CIBC World Markets Inc. Purchases Shares of 8,542 SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX)

CIBC World Markets Inc. purchased a new stake in SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 8,542 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $981,000. A number of other institutional investors and...
Retailrivertonroll.com

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO) Shares Acquired by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO) by 11.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,861 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,873 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Grocery Outlet were worth $659,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Marketsamericanbankingnews.com

Bluestein R H & Co. Sells 1,042 Shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Bluestein R H & Co. cut its stake in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 150,164 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 1,042 shares during the period. Facebook accounts for 1.9% of Bluestein R H & Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Bluestein R H & Co.’s holdings in Facebook were worth $44,228,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
Stocksmodernreaders.com

HeadHunter Group PLC (NASDAQ:HHR) Receives $41.08 Average Target Price from Brokerages

HeadHunter Group PLC (NASDAQ:HHR) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $41.08.
Stocksbaseballnewssource.com

Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN) Receives $42.20 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $42.20.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Morgan Stanley Raises 360 DigiTech (NASDAQ:QFIN) Price Target to $60.00

Several other brokerages also recently commented on QFIN. TheStreet raised 360 DigiTech from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded 360 DigiTech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.00.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

KeyCorp Reiterates Buy Rating for KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC)

KLAC has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of KLA from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $341.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of KLA from $325.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of KLA from $349.00 to $364.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of KLA from $360.00 to $380.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on shares of KLA from $360.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $313.00.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Pentair (NYSE:PNR) Now Covered by Oppenheimer

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on PNR. Morgan Stanley cut Pentair from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $69.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Pentair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on Pentair from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Barclays increased their price objective on Pentair from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Pentair from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pentair currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.80.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Spire (NYSE:SR) Lifted to “Buy” at Sidoti

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on SR. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Spire from $76.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Spire from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Spire in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued a neutral rating and a $78.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Spire from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Spire from $69.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Spire presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $77.89.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

SVB Leerink Reaffirms Buy Rating for Quanterix (NASDAQ:QTRX)

Several other brokerages also recently commented on QTRX. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on Quanterix from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Quanterix in a research note on Friday, June 4th. They set a sell rating and a $53.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Quanterix from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $63.25.
Stockstheenterpriseleader.com

Short Interest in Auris Medical Holding Ltd. (NASDAQ:EARS) Drops By 61.2%

Auris Medical Holding Ltd. (NASDAQ:EARS) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 363,000 shares, a decrease of 61.2% from the May 13th total of 934,600 shares. Approximately 5.4% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,830,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) Stock Price Up 5.4%

Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR) shares rose 5.4% on Friday . The company traded as high as $14.05 and last traded at $14.02. Approximately 71,721 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 8,479,110 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.30. AR...
Stocksmodernreaders.com

NextDecade (NASDAQ:NEXT) Stock Price Down 3.7%

NextDecade Co. (NASDAQ:NEXT) shares dropped 3.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $4.39 and last traded at $4.43. Approximately 8,827 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 2,117,195 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.60.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Natura &Co (NYSE:NTCO) Stock Rating Upgraded by The Goldman Sachs Group

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Natura &Co from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Shares of Natura &Co stock opened at $21.74 on Friday. Natura &Co has a fifty-two week low of $14.28 and a fifty-two week high of $22.96. The stock has a market cap of $14.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -135.88 and a beta of 2.37. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.