Stephen E. Gorman Sells 7,500 Shares of ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB) Stock
ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB) Director Stephen E. Gorman sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.02, for a total value of $600,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,472,368. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.www.modernreaders.com