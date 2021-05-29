E.Merge Technology Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ETAC) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest
E.Merge Technology Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ETAC) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 100,600 shares, a decline of 62.2% from the April 29th total of 266,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 272,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days. Currently, 0.2% of the company's shares are short sold.