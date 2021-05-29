Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Financial Reports

EastGroup Properties, Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.79 (NYSE:EGP)

By Emily Schoerning
modernreaders.com
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEastGroup Properties has increased its dividend payment by 22.2% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 9 consecutive years. EastGroup Properties has a dividend payout ratio of 116.6% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect EastGroup Properties to earn $6.12 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.16 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 51.6%.

www.modernreaders.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
State
Arizona State
State
California State
State
Florida State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Egp#Dividend Payments#Wells Fargo Company#Quarterly Earnings#Investment Analysts#Corporate Earnings#Eastgroup Properties#Btig Research#Zacks Investment Research#Sec#S P#Marketbeat Com#Evp John F Coleman#Sunbelt#Egp Shares#Industrial Properties#Equity#Equities Analysts#Revenue#Major Sunbelt Markets
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
NYSE
News Break
Zacks Investment Research, Inc.
News Break
Financial Reports
News Break
Economy
News Break
Markets
Related
Financial Reportstickerreport.com

Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $112.30 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR) will report $112.30 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Shift4 Payments’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $118.70 million and the lowest is $108.00 million. Shift4 Payments posted sales of $67.40 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 66.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.
Financial Reportsbaseballnewssource.com

City Office REIT, Inc. (NYSE:CIO) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.32 Per Share

Equities analysts expect City Office REIT, Inc. (NYSE:CIO) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.32 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for City Office REIT’s earnings. City Office REIT posted earnings per share of $0.29 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 10.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN) by 13.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,595 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,628 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in QIAGEN were worth $661,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

1492 Capital Management LLC Sells 1,798 Shares of Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE:GMRE)

1492 Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE:GMRE) by 10.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,551 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,798 shares during the period. 1492 Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Global Medical REIT were worth $204,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Sands Capital Management LLC Sells 117,599 Shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Sands Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) by 3.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,871,218 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 117,599 shares during the quarter. ServiceNow comprises 2.8% of Sands Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Sands Capital Management LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $1,435,925,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

-$1.05 EPS Expected for BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTAI) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTAI) will announce ($1.05) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for BioXcel Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.96) and the lowest is ($1.09). BioXcel Therapeutics reported earnings of ($1.06) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 0.9%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Friday, August 13th.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Brinker Capital Investments LLC Has $2.97 Million Holdings in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC cut its position in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) by 39.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 57,988 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 37,819 shares during the quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Aflac were worth $2,968,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Financial Reportstickerreport.com

Zacks: Analysts Expect Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT) Will Post Earnings of $0.79 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT) will announce earnings of $0.79 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Boot Barn’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.32 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.10. Boot Barn reported earnings of ($0.02) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 4,050%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd.
Stocksbaseballnewssource.com

Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN) Receives $42.20 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $42.20.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

Jefferies Financial Group Equities Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB)

Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Mesa Laboratories in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, June 9th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Couillard now anticipates that the medical instruments supplier will earn $0.41 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.16. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Mesa Laboratories’ Q2 2022 earnings at $0.42 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.69 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.93 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.44 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.80 EPS.
Stocksslatersentinel.com

MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) CFO Sells $3,267,300.00 in Stock

MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) CFO Michael Lawrence Gordon sold 10,000 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.73, for a total transaction of $3,267,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 122,487 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,020,177.51. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Financial Reportscom-unik.info

Analysts Expect Byline Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BY) Will Post Earnings of $0.49 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Byline Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BY) will post $0.49 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Byline Bancorp’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.41 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.54. Byline Bancorp reported earnings of $0.24 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 104.2%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd.
Financial Reportsslatersentinel.com

-$0.48 EPS Expected for International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE:INSW) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE:INSW) will post ($0.48) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for International Seaways’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.67) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.24). International Seaways reported earnings of $2.39 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 120.1%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Friday, August 6th.
Marketsmodernreaders.com

ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

According to Zacks, “ACCO Brands Corporation is a world leader in branded office products. Its industry-leading brands include Swingline, Kensington, Wilson Jones, Quartet, GBC, and Day-Timer, among others. Under the GBC brand, the Company is also a leader in the professional printing market. “. Separately, TheStreet cut ACCO Brands from...
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

PS Business Parks, Inc. (NYSE:PSB) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $1.05

PS Business Parks has raised its dividend by 23.5% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. PS Business Parks has a dividend payout ratio of 123.2% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect PS Business Parks to earn $7.23 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 58.1%.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.10 (NYSE:ARR)

ARMOUR Residential REIT has decreased its dividend payment by 43.0% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. ARMOUR Residential REIT has a payout ratio of 113.2% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect ARMOUR Residential REIT to earn $1.25 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 96.0%.
WWEmodernreaders.com

World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.12 (NYSE:WWE)

World Wrestling Entertainment has a dividend payout ratio of 28.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect World Wrestling Entertainment to earn $2.23 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 21.5%.
Marketsmodernreaders.com

Lemonade, Inc. (NYSE:LMND) Shares Purchased by Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC

Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC lifted its position in Lemonade, Inc. (NYSE:LMND) by 5.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 551,728 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,278 shares during the quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC owned approximately 0.90% of Lemonade worth $51,382,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Financial Reportsrivertonroll.com

$0.22 EPS Expected for Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR) to report earnings of $0.22 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Amcor’s earnings. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 17th. According to Zacks, analysts...