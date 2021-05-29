EastGroup Properties, Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.79 (NYSE:EGP)

EastGroup Properties has increased its dividend payment by 22.2% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 9 consecutive years. EastGroup Properties has a dividend payout ratio of 116.6% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect EastGroup Properties to earn $6.12 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.16 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 51.6%.