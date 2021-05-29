Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Wisconsin State

Community Paramedics Needed for Study

By JEMS Staff
jems.com
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe University of Wisconsin-Madison’s BerbeeWalsh Department of Emergency Medicine is seeking community paramedics to participate in a qualitative research study: Factors Affecting Role Transition from Acute to Community-Based Paramedicine. The purpose of this study is to better understand the factors that influence a paramedic’s decision to transition from an acute...

www.jems.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Paramedic#Qualitative Research#Ems#Uw Madison
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Wisconsin State
Related
Law Enforcementctnewsjunkie.com

Police Training Continually Assessed to Meet Community Needs

Before a civilian can become a police officer in Connecticut, they must first be certified by the state after completing training in both a controlled environment and in the field with a training officer. I spoke with a few of the officers who are a part of this process, and...
Health Servicesbristol247.com

Study to investigate whether paramedics can ease GP workloads

UWE Bristol and the University of Bristol will come together to investigate whether paramedics could help reduce the workload of general practitioners (GPs). The READY study will look in detail at how paramedics are supporting the delivery of GP healthcare services across the UK. The two-year study, funded by the...
Health Servicessheridanhospital.org

Transitional Care & Meeting the Healthcare Needs of Our Community

Sheridan Memorial Hospital (SMH) strives to meet community and regional demand for patient care. Over the past year we have become even more aware of the importance of growing and adapting in ways that add value for our patients and appropriately meet the needs of the Sheridan community and region. Providing care close to home ensures people are able to stay near their family and friends when health issues arise.
Augusta, GAwfxg.com

Community leaders commit $300,000 to COVID-19 neurological study

AUGUSTA, GA (WFXG) - Community leaders came together to donate $300,000 to help fund the continued research of the long-term neurological impact of COVID-19 study happening at the Medical College of Georgia. The study, known as CONGA, has been going on for the past year. Researcher have found that 1/3...
Advocacycreightontoday.com

Volunteers Needed for COVID-19 Research Study

Have you or someone you know been diagnosed with COVID-19 in the past 3 days?. OPKO Pharmaceuticals and Creighton University are conducting a clinical trial to see if a prescription Vitamin D medication can help to alleviate mild to moderate Covid-19 symptoms. Ages 19 and older are eligible. This is a 42-day study, and a stipend is available.
Diseases & Treatmentsvt.edu

Participants needed for vascular health study

From: Department of Human Nutrition, Foods, and Exercise. Volunteers needed for a study examining how choline intake influences health. Not taking medications that influence the study results. Not have severe obesity. Non-smokers. Not pregnant. Without any major medical problems. Without any known choline allergies. This study will require 5 visits...
Public Healthairdrietoday.com

New study to look at COVID-19 vaccine hesitancy in South Asian community

HAMILTON — Ottawa is backing a new study investigating COVID-19 immune response and vaccine hesitancy in the South Asian community. The federal government is investing roughly $1.5 million to support research into the pandemic's disproportionate impact on this population. Experts say South Asians are at between five to 10 times...
Polk County, MOBolivar Herald Free Press

Thursday's Community Connections meeting to identify community needs

Area agencies, volunteers, businesses, churches, schools, not-for-profits and community providers are invited to share ideas, updates and review community needs at the Polk County Community Connections meeting at 7:30 a.m. this Thursday, June 3, at the Bolivar First Christian Church, 407 W. Broadway, Bolivar. The meeting will be held in...
Camden, MOlakenewsonline.com

Residents asked for input in Community Health Needs Assessment

What are the greatest health needs and issues of our community? You can share your thoughts by taking the Community Health Needs Assessment Survey being conducted by the Lake Area Community Health Partners committee. This group includes Lake Regional Health System, area health departments and others. This survey is intended...
Charleston, SClive5news.com

City of Charleston study effects of heat on community health

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The City of Charleston has identified extreme heat as a significant risk to public health. For the first time ever, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration has selected Charleston as one of 11 cities in the country to be a part of their HeatWatch program. In...
vt.edu

Participants needed for alcohol use study

Do you drink alcohol? Are you interested in cutting back? You may be eligible to earn up to $470 in a compensated 3-session research study. If you are interested, please complete the screen online at vtcri.info/screen to learn if you are eligible. Please note that this is not a treatment...
ScienceEurekAlert

Data from community science is underutilized; new study aims to change that

SAN FRANCISCO, CA (June 11, 2021) -- In recent years, community science--also known as citizen science--has become a global phenomenon, engaging millions of people through wildlife observation platforms like iNaturalist and contributing unparalleled amounts of data on the natural world. Despite this, however, community science data remains widely underutilized by the scientific community due to its perception as being less reliable than expert-collected data. In a paper published last week in Oikos, California Academy of Sciences researchers--with support from the California Ocean Protection Council--present a new framework for how community-generated data can be effectively used to monitor and protect our planet's biodiversity. Their findings show that community science data is not only useful, but necessary for uncovering the real-time impacts of climate change and biodiversity loss.
Scienceajmc.com

More Study Needed on Benefits of Immunotherapy in Narcolepsy

These review results show tested immunotherapies had mostly temporar were mixed on the use of immunotherapy to treat narcolepsy, with benefits typically being temporaryy benefits and that because a majority of studies that investigated their use were small, larger studies are needed. The chronic sleep disorder narcolepsy is characterized by...
Elkton, MDCecil Daily

Cecil County Community Mediation Center needs YOU

ELKTON — If you have experience with fundraising, social media, marketing or as a treasurer Cecil County Community Mediation Center needs you to join its board of directors. “We have a working board,” said Kathy Glace, executive director of the non-profit conflict resolution organization based at 224 East Main St. in Elkton. That means more than just attending board meetings and making decisions. Glace said her board are boots on the ground types that are passionately involved in the work.
Reno County, KSPosted by
Hutch Post

Childcare still a community need in Reno County

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Denice Gilliland-Burbank with the United Way highlighted the work of the K-Ready Coalition in looking into the childcare needs in Hutchinson and Reno County. "The K-Ready Coalition has been part of the community for about eight years now," Gilliland-Burbank said. "It was started by the United Way....