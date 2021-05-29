Kimball International announces 10 scholarships
Kimball International announced 10 scholarships were awarded to local students pursuing their higher education. The Kimball International Scholarships Program awards multiple $2,000 scholarships to high-achieving young women and men each year and is funded by the Kimball International-Habig Foundation. Since the scholarship program was established in 1963, a total of over $3.5 million in scholarship funds have been granted.www.duboiscountyfreepress.com