Jasper, IN

Kimball International announces 10 scholarships

By Free Press Staff
duboiscountyfreepress.com
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKimball International announced 10 scholarships were awarded to local students pursuing their higher education. The Kimball International Scholarships Program awards multiple $2,000 scholarships to high-achieving young women and men each year and is funded by the Kimball International-Habig Foundation. Since the scholarship program was established in 1963, a total of over $3.5 million in scholarship funds have been granted.

