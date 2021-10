Bruins (-140) at Flyers (+120) These teams saw a lot of each other while playing in the East Division last season, and the action was rather one-sided. The Boston Bruins won six of eight games, picked up a point in one of the other two, and dominated in every sense of the word. They outscored the Flyers by 11 and controlled more than 56% of the expected goals across all game states.

NHL ・ 2 DAYS AGO