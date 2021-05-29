Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Kentucky State

To Dalton: Kentucky graduating class mourns, pays tribute to classmate killed in car wreck day before graduation

By bluegrasslive
Posted by 
Bluegrass Live
Bluegrass Live
 16 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1lW9wG_0aFQlfNW00
Dalton Hunter

With a toast and tears, the graduating class of Bell County High School honored a classmate who died tragically in a car wreck the day before his graduation.

Bell County High School, in Middlesboro, held its graduation ceremony on Friday, following the untimely passing of one of the graduating students, Dalton Hunter.

Bell County Schools Superintendent Tom Gambrel said the decision to continue with graduation following Hunter’s death the day before was a difficult one.

“We really were struggling with the decision of whether to continue or postpone,” Gambrel said. “We talked with Dalton’s mother, and she gave us the blessing to continue, and his sister would accept his diploma on his behalf. We were pleased that she allowed us to continue, and we really feel like it went well.”

As expected, the event was a bittersweet one for the family, friends and classmates who gathered for the occasion.

“It was somber,” Gambrel said. “We felt like it would be better to be together, and they seemed to have the same sentiment. We did talk to a few students, they wanted to be together that night.”

Gamberi said that amidst the tragedy, the students found a way to pay tribute to their fallen classmate.

“A really touching event took place,” Gambrel said. “All of them had a can of Arizona Sweet Tea, that was Dalton’s favorite drink. They all enjoyed a sweet tea toward the end of the ceremony together to honor him.”

Gambrel said he is thankful for the family’s blessing to go ahead with the ceremony and was impressed with how people pulled together in the wake of the tragic event.

“I’m just thankful (Dalton’s mother) gave us the go-ahead to continue and we were able to have graduation and honor Dalton at the same time,” Gambrel said. “The community came together and raised a bunch of money to help with the funeral expenses. I think it was good for his family to see the graduation, to be there and be a part of it. Even in the midst of tragedy, we came together to celebrate a life and celebrate the graduation of all the seniors. I’m proud of how everyone responded, and how all the folks involved paid tribute to Dalton.”

View All 6 Commentsarrow_down
Bluegrass Live

Bluegrass Live

Lexington, KY
4K+
Followers
467
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Bluegrass Live is a statewide digital news source providing Kentuckians with original and smartly curated news and entertainment content. We strive to connect with Kentucky residents on a cross-platform level, giving them information they can easily access, share with others and ultimately use to better their lives and strengthen their communities. We are powered in part by content from sister publications, including several Kentucky community newspapers, and in part by fresh and original writing that illustrates topics that matter most to those interested in our state. Innovating community journalism is our mission. Kentucky is our newsroom.

 https://bluegrasslive.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Kentucky Education
Local
Kentucky Crime & Safety
City
Middlesboro, KY
County
Bell County, KY
Bell County, KY
Education
Bell County, KY
Crime & Safety
State
Kentucky State
Middlesboro, KY
Crime & Safety
State
Arizona State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Car Wreck#Bell County High School#Bell County Schools#Arizona Sweet Tea
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
High School
News Break
Education
Related
Kentucky StatePosted by
Bluegrass Live

Kentucky man charged with assaulting officer after leading police on chase

A Kentucky man was arrested and charged with assualting and an officer — among other charges — after leading multiple poloice officers on a chase early Saturday morning. On Saturday June 12, at 2:30 a.m. Danville Police responded to a Streamland subdivision regarding a suspicious vehicle report. Officers were given the vehicle description and began canvassing the area. Officers Ryan White and Dakota Rakes located the vehicle near Middlebrook Drive where it stopped in the middle of the roadway.
Kentucky StatePosted by
Bluegrass Live

Unsuspecting pedestrians in one Kentucky town being hit by water bead projectiles. Police looking for perpetrators.

Unsuspecting pedestrians are being terrorized in one Kentucky town after being dowsed with water bead projectiles and police are looking for the perpetrators. The Danville Police Department has investigated several reports in the downtown area of pedestrians and vehicles being struck by water bead projectiles. The perpetrators have shot unsuspecting...
Kentucky StatePosted by
Bluegrass Live

What’s the best place to retire in Kentucky?

Buyers and sellers of real estate alike—when asked what are the three most essential considerations about a property—will nearly always reply “location, location, location.” While this answer is sometimes tongue-in-cheek, it is often quite accurate, and this reply perhaps applies to retirees more than any other demographic. Settling down after a lifetime of working and perhaps raising a family calls for the perfect location: a spot where you can enjoy life with as few concerns as possible.
Kentucky StatePosted by
Bluegrass Live

Emergency closure: Kentucky jail shut down after staffing created situation where employees ‘feared for their safety’

One Kentucky jail is officially closed after severe under-staffing issues created an environment where employees on duty “feared for their safety.”. There are no inmates being housed at the Lincoln County Regional Jail as of last week, according to Lincoln County Judge-Executive Jim Adams. Adams said Tuesday last week that...