Santa Barbara, CA

Santa Barbara part of strong Oaks team for O’Brien

By Video
Posted by 
newschain
newschain
 16 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3hsKDU_0aFQleUn00
Santa Barbara File Photo (PA Wire)

Ante-post favourite Santa Barbara heads 15 fillies still in contention for Friday’s Cazoo Oaks at Epsom.

The Aidan O’Brien-trained runner will be on something of a retrieval mission in the 12-furlong Classic having finished only fourth as the joint-favourite in the 1000 Guineas at Newmarket earlier this month.

She could form part of a strong Ballydoyle challenge with impressive Musidora winner Snowfall also in the mix for O’Brien, along with Divinely, La Jaconde and Willow.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1iOlyq_0aFQleUn00
Snowfall (right) was impressive at York (PA Wire)

Sir Michael Stoute’s Musidora runner-up Noon Star could renew rivalry with Snowfall, along with third-placed Teona from Roger Varian’s yard and the fourth, Mystery Angel, who has been supplemented at a cost of £22,500.

Saffron Beach finished second in the 1000 Guineas and is on course to step up in distance after pleasing Jane Chapple-Hyam in a gallop at Epsom on Monday.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2BUeTv_0aFQleUn00
Hollie Doyle is set for a first Oaks ride (PA Wire)

Lingfield Oaks Trial winner Sherbet Lemon, who is trained by Archie Watson, is set to be a first Oaks ride for Hollie Doyle, with Dubai Fountain and Zeyaadah, first and second in the Cheshire Oaks, also in contention for Mark Johnston and Varian respectively.

Varian has a third string in Lingfield second Save A Forest with Hugo Palmer’s third Ocean Road and the seventh, Technique from Martyn Meade’s team, completing the 15 possibles.

