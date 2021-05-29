Apron Network Price Up 7.8% Over Last Week (APN)
Apron Network (CURRENCY:APN) traded 1% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on May 29th. Apron Network has a total market capitalization of $11.81 million and approximately $7.99 million worth of Apron Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Apron Network has traded up 7.8% against the US dollar. One Apron Network coin can now be purchased for $0.13 or 0.00000360 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.www.modernreaders.com