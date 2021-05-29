Apron Network Price Up 7.8% Over Last Week (APN)

SwftCoin (CURRENCY:SWFTC) traded up 0% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on June 14th. One SwftCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0018 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, SwftCoin has traded down 15.9% against the US dollar. SwftCoin has a total market capitalization of $7.13 million and $4.75 million worth of SwftCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.