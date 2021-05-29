Cancel
Financial Reports

Analysts Expect iHeartMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:IHRT) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $804.79 Million

By Gary Stephens
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWall Street analysts forecast that iHeartMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:IHRT) will post sales of $804.79 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for iHeartMedia’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $805.57 million and the lowest is $804.00 million. iHeartMedia reported sales of $487.65 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 65%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

