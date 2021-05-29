ELYSIA Trading 22.1% Lower This Week (EL)

ELYSIA (CURRENCY:EL) traded 0.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on May 29th. One ELYSIA coin can currently be bought for about $0.0064 or 0.00000018 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, ELYSIA has traded 22.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. ELYSIA has a market capitalization of $17.88 million and $643,067.00 worth of ELYSIA was traded on exchanges in the last day.