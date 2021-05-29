Cancel
Yield Stake Finance Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $5,796.00 (YI12)

By Christopher Mengel
modernreaders.com
 16 days ago

Yield Stake Finance (CURRENCY:YI12) traded 7.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on May 29th. In the last week, Yield Stake Finance has traded up 9.5% against the U.S. dollar. Yield Stake Finance has a total market cap of $74,188.46 and approximately $5,796.00 worth of Yield Stake Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Yield Stake Finance coin can now be bought for approximately $6.68 or 0.00019013 BTC on major exchanges.

www.modernreaders.com
Marketsmodernreaders.com

Swarm City (SWT) Achieves Market Capitalization of $631,013.44

Swarm City (CURRENCY:SWT) traded up 50.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on June 14th. One Swarm City coin can currently be bought for $0.0739 or 0.00000189 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Swarm City has traded 54.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. Swarm City has a total market cap of $631,013.44 and approximately $4,832.00 worth of Swarm City was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Marketstickerreport.com

Terra (LUNA) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $173.33 Million

Terra (CURRENCY:LUNA) traded up 6.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on June 14th. During the last seven days, Terra has traded 3.6% lower against the dollar. One Terra coin can now be purchased for about $6.08 or 0.00015250 BTC on major exchanges. Terra has a total market cap of $2.54 billion and $173.33 million worth of Terra was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Maker (MKR) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $104.95 Million

Maker (CURRENCY:MKR) traded up 10.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on June 14th. During the last seven days, Maker has traded down 13.8% against the dollar. One Maker coin can currently be purchased for approximately $3,220.39 or 0.07879109 BTC on popular exchanges. Maker has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion and $104.95 million worth of Maker was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Marketsmodernreaders.com

ZENZO (ZNZ) Achieves Market Cap of $1.90 Million

ZENZO (CURRENCY:ZNZ) traded 16.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on June 14th. One ZENZO coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0641 or 0.00000158 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, ZENZO has traded 4.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. ZENZO has a market cap of $1.90 million and approximately $273.00 worth of ZENZO was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Petsmodernreaders.com

Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties (WG0) Achieves Market Cap of $492,581.89

Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties (CURRENCY:WG0) traded up 7.9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on June 14th. One Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties coin can now be bought for about $256.42 or 0.00638445 BTC on exchanges. Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties has a total market capitalization of $492,581.89 and $1,607.00 worth of Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties has traded 8.2% lower against the dollar.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Sharder (SS) Market Cap Hits $1.07 Million

Sharder (CURRENCY:SS) traded up 9.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on June 14th. During the last week, Sharder has traded 18% lower against the dollar. One Sharder coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0038 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Sharder has a total market cap of $1.07 million and approximately $489,961.00 worth of Sharder was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Louisiana Statebaseballnewssource.com

LATOKEN 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $68,163.00 (LA)

LATOKEN (CURRENCY:LA) traded 2.5% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on June 14th. LATOKEN has a market cap of $43.66 million and $68,163.00 worth of LATOKEN was traded on exchanges in the last day. One LATOKEN coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000286 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, LATOKEN has traded up 17.4% against the US dollar.
Marketsmodernreaders.com

Effect.AI Price Tops $0.0270 on Major Exchanges (EFX)

Effect.AI (CURRENCY:EFX) traded down 4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on June 14th. One Effect.AI coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0270 or 0.00000068 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Effect.AI has a total market cap of $6.80 million and approximately $69,139.00 worth of Effect.AI was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Effect.AI has traded down 24.2% against the U.S. dollar.
Marketsmodernreaders.com

Azbit 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $1,810.00 (AZ)

Azbit (CURRENCY:AZ) traded 35.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on June 14th. Over the last week, Azbit has traded down 35.1% against the US dollar. One Azbit coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. Azbit has a market capitalization of $842,435.68 and $1,810.00 worth of Azbit was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Marketsamericanbankingnews.com

ZBG Token (ZT) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $93,491.00

ZBG Token (CURRENCY:ZT) traded 0.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on June 14th. ZBG Token has a total market capitalization of $9.61 million and approximately $93,491.00 worth of ZBG Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ZBG Token coin can now be purchased for about $0.0365 or 0.00000091 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, ZBG Token has traded 6.2% higher against the US dollar.
Marketstickerreport.com

Kineko (KKO) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $60,761.00

Kineko (CURRENCY:KKO) traded 6.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on June 14th. Over the last seven days, Kineko has traded 30.5% lower against the US dollar. Kineko has a market cap of $1.92 million and approximately $60,761.00 worth of Kineko was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Kineko coin can currently be bought for about $0.50 or 0.00001231 BTC on major exchanges.
Marketsmodernreaders.com

Precium (PCM) Market Cap Achieves $5.46 Million

Precium (CURRENCY:PCM) traded up 1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on June 14th. One Precium coin can now be purchased for about $0.0073 or 0.00000018 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Precium has traded down 21.5% against the U.S. dollar. Precium has a market capitalization of $5.46 million and $273,935.00 worth of Precium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Marketsmodernreaders.com

Chainswap (TOKEN) Price Hits $0.66

Chainswap (CURRENCY:TOKEN) traded 1.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on June 14th. During the last week, Chainswap has traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Chainswap coin can now be bought for about $0.66 or 0.00001636 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Chainswap has a total market cap of $3.44 million and $148,411.00 worth of Chainswap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Marketsmodernreaders.com

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) 1-Day Volume Reaches $1.00

Bitcoin Interest (CURRENCY:BCI) traded up 4.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on June 14th. One Bitcoin Interest coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0235 or 0.00000058 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Bitcoin Interest has a total market cap of $430,333.31 and approximately $1.00 worth of Bitcoin Interest was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Bitcoin Interest has traded up 24.1% against the U.S. dollar.
Marketsmodernreaders.com

ODUWA (OWC) Price Hits $0.40 on Top Exchanges

ODUWA (CURRENCY:OWC) traded up 42.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on June 14th. ODUWA has a total market cap of $1.68 million and $6,608.00 worth of ODUWA was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ODUWA coin can now be bought for approximately $0.40 or 0.00000988 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, ODUWA has traded 4.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.
Marketsmodernreaders.com

Swirge Hits Market Cap of $43,837.75 (SWG)

Swirge (CURRENCY:SWG) traded down 0.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on June 14th. One Swirge coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0037 or 0.00000009 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Swirge has traded down 6.1% against the US dollar. Swirge has a market capitalization of $43,837.75 and $245,509.00 worth of Swirge was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Marketstickerreport.com

Base Protocol (BASE) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $43,844.00

Base Protocol (CURRENCY:BASE) traded 0.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on June 14th. During the last week, Base Protocol has traded up 15.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Base Protocol coin can currently be purchased for about $1.75 or 0.00004316 BTC on major exchanges. Base Protocol has a total market cap of $1.26 million and $43,844.00 worth of Base Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Zenswap Network Token Reaches Market Cap of $40,665.09 (ZNT)

Zenswap Network Token (CURRENCY:ZNT) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on June 14th. Zenswap Network Token has a total market capitalization of $40,665.09 and $19.00 worth of Zenswap Network Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Zenswap Network Token has traded down 0.4% against the dollar. One Zenswap Network Token coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges.
Marketsmodernreaders.com

Howdoo Price Reaches $0.0317 (UDOO)

Howdoo (CURRENCY:UDOO) traded 19.2% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on June 14th. Howdoo has a market cap of $13.91 million and approximately $728,368.00 worth of Howdoo was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Howdoo has traded 29.7% higher against the dollar. One Howdoo coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0317 or 0.00000078 BTC on popular exchanges.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Short Interest in CFN Enterprises Inc. (OTCMKTS:CNFN) Rises By 150.0%

CFN Enterprises Inc. (OTCMKTS:CNFN) saw a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, an increase of 150.0% from the May 13th total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 45,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.