Toronto Raptors: 3 surprise free agents who could sign 1-year deals

The Rap Up (With Oren and Raptors Republic’s Brendan) One word to describe this season. Go. I’ll try. What about ‘misery’ or ‘adversity’?. Perhaps misery is a tad bit strong when describing the taxing season Toronto experienced at the hands of a literal global pandemic. Not only did Toronto move its entire operations to a new country, but also became a tenant in the home (Amalie Arena) of the NHL’s Tampa Bay Lightning. New country, new state, new city, new arena, new practice arena. Scratch that. New hotel-ballroom-transformed-into-a-practice-court.