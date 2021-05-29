Cancel
NBA

Toronto Raptors: 3 surprise free agents who could sign 1-year deals

By Fansided
chatsports.com
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNEW YORK, NEW YORK - MARCH 08: Spencer Dinwiddie #26 of the Brooklyn Nets handles the ball on offense against the Chicago Bulls in the first half at Barclays Center on March 08, 2020 in New York City. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Steven Ryan/Getty Images)

www.chatsports.com
Spencer Dinwiddie
NBAmountainviewtoday.ca

Raptors' pandemic-plagued season in Tampa ends with a loss to Indiana

TAMPA, Fla. — It was a bizarre season that in the words of Fred VanVleet "sapped the soul" of every member of the team. The Toronto Raptors' season, a campaign spent thousands of kilometres from home and thwarted by COVID-19, came to an end - finally - with a 125-113 loss to Indiana on Sunday.
NBAsemoball.com

Hoping for home: Raptors thank Tampa, but clamor for Toronto

Fred VanVleet has nothing but great things to say about Tampa. Fred VanVleet has nothing but great things to say about Tampa. He likes the food. The people in the arena are friendly. The temporary accommodations for the Toronto Raptors were as good as anyone could expect. He didn't even mind that an alligator was living in his backyard.
NBAraptorsrepublic.com

How should the Toronto Raptors approach the 2021 NBA draft?

The Toronto Raptors will miss the playoffs for the first time since 2013. Instead of competing in the play-in tournament, they will test their luck in the lottery, with the seventh best odds at landing the No. 1 pick and a 31.9 percent chance at a top-4 pick. As Raptors’...
NBAchatsports.com

Toronto Raptors 2020-21 Final Regular Season Report Card

Impossible conditions. Terrible luck. Brutal outcomes. These are the unfortunate ways in which we must now summarize the Raptors’ 2020-21 NBA season. Yes, every professional sports team had to adjust, in ways both big and small, how they operated during this pandemic era, but few organizations — and none others in the NBA — had to do what the Raptors did.
NBAchatsports.com

Game Thread: Toronto Raptors vs. Indiana Pacers

Well, this it. With most of the Toronto Raptors looking forward to tomorrow’s swift departure from Tampa, they still have one game ahead of them before the regular season is over. This afternoon, they’ll host the Pacers. Indiana does have something to play for today, which will end up being...
NBAraptorshq.com

Five thoughts on yesterday afternoon: Pacers 125, Raptors 113

Well, it’s over. The Toronto Raptors’ long, 72-games-on-the-road 2020-21 season has finally come to an end, with a loss to the Indiana Pacers. There’s not much to take away from this one, as the Raptors barely fielded a legitimate team. So let’s quickly run through the thoughts and bounce, much in the same way the Raptors are probably doing right now as they flee Florida for friendlier shores.
NBAPosted by
AllRaptors

Masai Ujiri's Future Looms Large Over Raptors' Offseason

There will soon be time to rehash the 2020-21 season for the Toronto Raptors and look forward to what should be a much better 2021-22 season, but the biggest and most pressing question for the organization right now involves the future of team president Masai Ujiri. This week Ujiri and...
NBAPosted by
FanSided

Toronto Raptors mock draft featuring exclusively Big Ten players

The Toronto Raptors have seen their season mercifully come to an end, as they wrapped up their first campaign in almost a decade that saw them sitting at home instead of playing playoff basketball. Raptors mock draft season has also begun with this development, as the NBA Draft nuts out there are trying their best to build this squad back up.
NBAraptorsrepublic.com

Salute to a frustrating, exhausting Raptors season

The Rap Up (With Oren and Raptors Republic’s Brendan) One word to describe this season. Go. I’ll try. What about ‘misery’ or ‘adversity’?. Perhaps misery is a tad bit strong when describing the taxing season Toronto experienced at the hands of a literal global pandemic. Not only did Toronto move its entire operations to a new country, but also became a tenant in the home (Amalie Arena) of the NHL’s Tampa Bay Lightning. New country, new state, new city, new arena, new practice arena. Scratch that. New hotel-ballroom-transformed-into-a-practice-court.
NBAPosted by
FanSided

Toronto Raptors close out playoff-less season against the Pacers

The Toronto Raptors finally put an end to their season with a 125-113 loss to the Indiana Pacers on Sunday. Down the stretch, instead of seeing the underdog fighting spirit we are accustom to with this team, we saw a team that knew they had a better chance in the draft lottery then making a playoff push. In a year where a play-in tournament meant 10 teams in each conference had a chance to make the playoffs, the Raptors finished 12th in the East.
NBAsemoball.com

Brissett has career-high 31 as Pacers beat Raptors 125-113

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) -- Oshae Brissett scored a career-best 31 points and Domantas Sabonis added 25 points and 16 rebounds and the Indiana Pacers beat the Toronto Raptors 125-113 to lock up the Eastern Conference's ninth seed. Indiana snapped a two-game losing streak and secured home-court advantage for Tuesday's play-in...
NBAPosted by
FanSided

Toronto Raptors: 4 cheaper veterans potentially heading to Toronto

When Marc Gasol and Serge Ibaka left, the Toronto Raptors went from having a surplus of quality veterans to being conspicuously lacking, and this is a problem an uncharacteristic Raptors free agency spending spree can fix. To put things in perspective, the Raptors were asking two rookies (Malachi Flynn and...
NBASportsnet.ca

Raptors close out doomed season with eyes on what comes next

TORONTO – The Toronto Raptors’ tumultuous 2020-21 season has, at last, come to an end. Toronto played its final game of the year Sunday afternoon, falling to the Indiana Pacers 125-113 to finish the season with a 27-45 record, the first time Toronto’s finished a regular season under .500 since 2012-13 and the eighth-worst season in franchise history by winning percentage.