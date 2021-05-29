Cancel
Society

Long-hidden story of 1921 Tulsa race massacre getting wide coverage on 100th anniversary

Detroit Free Press
 26 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOne hundred years ago, one of the worst instances of racial violence in U.S. history erupted in Tulsa, Oklahoma. On May 31 and June 1, 1921, a white mob attacked the city's Greenwood district, dubbed the "Black Wall Street," and inflicted two days of terror. It's not known exactly how many people died, but historians estimate that hundreds were killed. Several dozen city blocks were destroyed. Thousands of residents were left homeless. Low-flying planes and machine guns were among the weapons used to devastate the prosperous Black community.

www.freep.com
Florida StateLima News

Dr. Jessica Johnson: Learning history from the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre

As the 100th anniversary of the Tulsa Race Massacre was observed from May 31 to June 1, I spent part of Memorial Day watching the PBS documentary: “Tulsa: The Fire and the Forgotten.” Like many Americans, I am learning more about this gruesome Oklahoma tragedy. Many younger adults who are fans of the popular HBO horror drama “Lovecraft Country” were introduced to this grim history of the mass slaughter in Tulsa’s Greenwood district while watching the season one episode “Rewind 1921.” The fact that young people gained knowledge about the Tulsa killings through pop culture reminded me of how I learned about the 1923 Rosewood massacre in Florida by viewing the film bearing its name in 1997. Both the Rosewood and Tulsa Greenwood tragedies were instigated by a false accusation of a Black man sexually assaulting a White woman. In the Greenwood case, it was a young Black teenager, and the Rosewood claim was a fabrication. The end was horrifically the same, with both towns burned as Black people were mercilessly slain by White mobs. Rosewood and the Greenwood township were also prosperous Black settlements that thrived economically despite racial oppression and segregation.
Tulsa, OKoklahoman.com

OKC bookstore will be site of vigil commemorating Tulsa Race Massacre

A vigil commemorating the 100th anniversary of the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre will be from 7 to 9 p.m. Saturday in front of Nappy Roots Bookstore, 3705 Springlake Drive. Organizers said the vigil is being held to honor the fallen, recognize the survivors and voice support for healing and restorative justice.
Societynewpol.org

A Century Since the Tulsa Race Massacre of 1921

This article was written for L’Anticapitaliste, the weekly newspaper of the New Anticapitalist Party (NPA) of France. One hundred years ago, a white mob attacked the black neighborhood of Greenwood in Tulsa, Oklahoma and in two days killed hundreds of people, burned to the ground every building, and left ten thousand homeless. The event began when Dick Rowland, a 19-year-old who shined shoes for a living was accused of attempting to rape a 17-year-old girl elevator operator that he had bumped into. Roland was taken to jail, and the Tulsa Tribune newspaper ran sensational, rabble-rousing articles that encouraged hundreds of white men to gather at the jail with the intention of lynching the young black man. In response, some 75 armed black men went to the jail to prevent his lynching. When a shot was fired, a gunfight broke out leaving twelve dead, ten white and two black. With that the riot erupted.
Tulsa, OKLaredo Morning Times

Tulsa Race Massacre Centennial Spurs Small Screen Projects, Podcasts, Music

“The truth about Tulsa … was systematically ignored, perhaps because it was regarded as too honest, too painful a lesson for our young white ears,” Tom Hanks wrote in a New York Times opinion piece on June 4 calling for schools to teach about the 1921 race massacre — one of the worst acts of domestic terrorism in U.S. history — to students as early as the fifth grade. “I find the omission tragic, an opportunity missed, a teachable moment squandered,” he continued.
SocietyHerald-Palladium

Panelists discuss Tulsa race massacre, country's hidden history

White people need to learn the true history of race relations in America in order for the country to move forward, author Tim Madigan said during a panel discussion earlier this week. Madigan, who wrote “The Burning: Massacre, Destruction, and the Tulsa Race Riot of 1921,” said he didn’t learn...
TV & VideosBoston Herald

‘Rise Again: Tulsa’ sheds light on massacre 100 years later

Dawn Porter’s incisive documentary, “Rise Again: Tulsa and the Red Summer,” arrives 100 years from the two-day 1921 Tulsa Massacre that saw hundreds of Black people murdered and left thousands homeless and displaced. Its Friday National Geographic premiere airs globally in 172 countries and 43 languages. That same day “Rise...
SocietySalt Lake Tribune

Letter: Learning about the Tulsa race massacre is shocking and important

I was so shocked at the recent TV and newspaper media stories about the 1921 Tulsa, Okla., race massacre. In my 79 years I had never heard the story before. And I am sure I am not the only one. How could such an event not have been in our history books in high school or college? I don’t know if it has anything to do with the “critical race theory” stuff that has been blowing around that no one seems able to define or explain simply.
EntertainmentKTVB

'Rise Again': Journalist DeNeen Brown Reflects on Her Coverage of the Tulsa Massacre (Exclusive)

After directing the acclaimed documentaries John Lewis: Good Trouble and The Way I See It, filmmaker Dawn Porter has turned her attention to the Tulsa Race Massacre of 1921. ET has an exclusive clip from Rise Again: Tulsa and the Red Summer, in which Washington Post journalist DeNeen Brown, who has her own personal connection to Tulsa, looks back on her coverage of the massacre.
Pittsburgh, PANew Pittsburgh Courier

Five facts about the Tulsa race massacre

(NNPA)—In 1921, a White mob entered the Greenwood District and destroyed Tulsa’s Black community. During Memorial Day weekend, the centennial remembrance of the Tulsa Race Massacre was commemorated. The massacre began when White townspeople heard a false rumors that 19-year-old Dick Rowland, a Black shoe shiner, assaulted a White elevator operator named Sarah Page. Below are five interesting facts about the Tulsa Race Massacre.
Musiclatestnewspost.com

100 Years After Tulsa Race Massacre, 2 Albums Are ‘Unveiling & Spreading the Truth’ Through Music

Being released in conjunction with New York-based Isotopia Records, headed by Constance Hauman, 1921 … The Black Wall Street Music Project was executive produced by Fred Jones, Thornell Jones Jr. and Guy Troupe. Partners in the project include The Hille Foundation, Osage Casinos and Spirit Bank. Jones is the founder of One Tulsa LLC, whose divisions encompass broadcast, digital and print media, marketing, artist management and philanthropy. Jones, who envisioned the music project three years ago, has close ties to the Tulsa Race Massacre. His grandmother Maggie Jones was in Okmulgee, Oklahoma, 25 miles away from Greenwood, when the riot started.
Tulsa, OKTulsa World

Letter: Tulsa Race Massacre reparations in tax credits

Many Tulsans are wondering whether as a consequence of recent international attention to the Tulsa Race Massacre we are becoming the new Charlottesville, Virginia — the scene of the deadly 2017 Unite the Right rally and now often associated with racism in our national conversation. Some Tulsans have acknowledged this...
Tulsa, OKokcfox.com

Oklahoma Historical Society hosts roundtable discussion on Tulsa Race Massacre

OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH)--The Oklahoma Historical Society on Saturday (OHS) hosted "Legacy of the Tulsa Race Massacre," a roundtable discussion on how race relations developed in the state after the Tulsa Race Massacre. The panel presented several perspectives that represent different aspects of Oklahoma's African American community. The roundtable was moderated...
Hempstead, NYhofstra.edu

Tulsa Race Massacre Controversy

A piece in Medium.com by Kristal Brent Zook, PhD, an author and professor of journalism at the Lawrence Herbert School of Communication, examines a controversy surrounding the 100th anniversary commemoration of the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre, in which a White mob looted and burned down a prosperous Black community, killing some 300 residents. The City of Tulsa’s Centenniel Commission has been accused of trying to monetize the experiences of survivors and descendants, denying them reparations, and also prohibiting access to public records of the historical event. Read more.
Tulsa, OKPosted by
Aimée Gramblin

Going Beyond The 1921 Tulsa, Oklahoma Race Massacre and into the Resilience of Tulsa's Black Wallstreet Community

Tulsa's Greenwood District.“Greenwood Cultural Center” by imarcc is licensed under CC BY 2.0. In Tulsa, Oklahoma in the spring of 1921, a race massacre devastated a 35-block (possibly bigger) majority Black neighborhood and business section that went by the name of Greenwood. Hundreds of victims were killed — the exact number is unknown because their bodies were buried in unlabeled mass graves. Race riots and massacres were happening in Chicago, Illinois, Ocoee, Florida, and other cities across the US around the same time. The history of Greenwood is unique because it was omitted from Oklahoma school curriculum for almost an entire century and is still not told accurately in all narratives to this day.
Alabama StatePosted by
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Alabama “50th Anniversary Tour” stopping in Tulsa

TULSA, Okla. — Country rock band Alabama announced it’s bringing its 50th anniversary tour to Tulsa’s BOK Center. Alabama’s “50th Anniversary Tour” was supposed to take place last summer but was rescheduled because of the pandemic. Tulsa was not on the original line-up but the group added several more stops this time around.
Tulsa, OKPosted by
Arkansas Times

Two cities, two historic massacres: Memory and trauma in Tulsa and Elaine

In April 1997, Oklahoma’s Republican Gov. Frank Keating signed Joint Resolution 1035 after it passed the state legislature unanimously. This new law created the Oklahoma Commission to Study the Tulsa Race Riot of 1921, now known as the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre Centennial Commission. The commission’s task was to uncover any and all information surrounding the massacre with the goals of: making atonement to the descendants of the victims; educating the citizens of the state of Oklahoma on the massacre through a new required K-12 curriculum for all Oklahoma schools; and creating a statewide environment of truth and reconciliation.
Tulsa, OKindialife.us

Probe reveals govt, media's complicity in 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre

Washington, June 22 : A recent investigation by the Washington Post has revealed that the truth and devastation of the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre was intentionally covered up under the complicity of the local governments and media outlets. Back in 1921, Greenwood, a district in Tulsa City of the Oklahoma...