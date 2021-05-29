Long-hidden story of 1921 Tulsa race massacre getting wide coverage on 100th anniversary
One hundred years ago, one of the worst instances of racial violence in U.S. history erupted in Tulsa, Oklahoma. On May 31 and June 1, 1921, a white mob attacked the city's Greenwood district, dubbed the "Black Wall Street," and inflicted two days of terror. It's not known exactly how many people died, but historians estimate that hundreds were killed. Several dozen city blocks were destroyed. Thousands of residents were left homeless. Low-flying planes and machine guns were among the weapons used to devastate the prosperous Black community.www.freep.com