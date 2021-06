Beans, especially cowboy beefy baked beans, are a great way to get extra fiber, protein, and vitamins. SIGH, I was never a fan of baked beans (geez, I realize how often I say that now), BUT, I do like them now. I mean, I doubt I could just open up a can of Van de Kamps and be happy, but baked beans scooped up with a potato chip are pretty good. Baked beans with a little brown sugar. Baked beans with some extra protein, in the case of this recipe, hamburger, added. You could probably add sausage, though, or veggie crumbs. It's all good. So, while I didn't like school cafeteria baked beans as a kid, I do like them now as an adult. So there.