2021 NHL playoffs: Picks for each second-round series
The second round of the 2021 Stanley Cup playoffs is set to begin on Saturday, with the Boston Bruins hosting the New York Islanders. On Sunday, the Carolina Hurricanes take on the Tampa Bay Lightning and the Colorado Avalanche begin their series against the Vegas Golden Knights. The North Division is a little behind, so the Winnipeg Jets are waiting to see whether they'll face the Toronto Maple Leafs or Montreal Canadiens in Round 2.www.espn.com