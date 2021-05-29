Will Sixers take a 3-0 series lead against Wizards?
The Sixers are heading south to the Capital One Arena for a pivotal Game 3 Saturday against the Washington Wizards. The Sixers head into the game with a 2-0 series lead and momentum on their side, fresh off of a 25-point win over the Wizards. The Sixers have looked well on the offensive end of the court and were able to contain Russell Westbrook in the last game while not letting other players such as Raul Neto or Alex Len establish themselves as a third scoring option.www.nj.com