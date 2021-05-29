Cancel
NBA

Will Sixers take a 3-0 series lead against Wizards?

By Chris Franklin
NJ.com
NJ.com
 16 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The Sixers are heading south to the Capital One Arena for a pivotal Game 3 Saturday against the Washington Wizards. The Sixers head into the game with a 2-0 series lead and momentum on their side, fresh off of a 25-point win over the Wizards. The Sixers have looked well on the offensive end of the court and were able to contain Russell Westbrook in the last game while not letting other players such as Raul Neto or Alex Len establish themselves as a third scoring option.

ABOUT

NJ.com is New Jersey's largest website for local news, sports, entertainment, jobs, autos, real estate and information, affiliated with 12 New Jersey newspapers. No matter what part of the state you hail from, you can find news on NJ.com from your your town.

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
Washington Wizards
News Break
NBA
News Break
Basketball
News Break
Sports
NBA Teams
Philadelphia 76ers
Related
NBAPosted by
FanSided

NBA Play-In Tournament: Predicting which 4 teams will qualify for the playoffs

Predciting how the NBA’s Play-In Tournament will playout ahead of the start of the playoffs. The NBA’s inaugural 2020-21 Play-In Tournament is set and there will be eight teams officially battling for four playoff spots. The Play-In Tournament is set to begin May 18 and is expected to conclude May 21, one day before the official start of the NBA Playoffs.
NBAPosted by
ClutchPoints

2 reasons Wizards will beat Celtics in play-in game

The NBA playoffs are upon us and we almost have the full bracket locked in. The NBA play-in tournament will start Tuesday and the featured game will be the Washington Wizards and the Boston Celtics. The winner gets the No. 7 seed and will advance to take on the Brooklyn Nets. The loser plays the winner of the Pacers – Hornets matchup for the No. 8 seed. Here are two reasons why the Wizards will beat the Celtics in the play-in game.
NBANBC Sports

Russell Westbrook named Eastern Conference Player of the Month for May

Add it to the list: Russell Westbrook has been named the NBA’s Eastern Conference Player of the Month for May. Golden State point guard Steph Curry took home the corresponding award in the West. It’s Westbrook’s ninth Player of the Month award and his first since December 2017. Westbrook’s numbers...
NBASporting News

League Pass Alert: Who are the biggest X-factors in the Play-In Tournament?

The stage is set for the first-ever expanded Play-In Tournament!. 7-8 Game: No. 7 Boston Celtics vs. No. 8 Washington Wizards. 9-10 Game: No. 9 Indiana Pacers vs. No. 10 Charlotte Hornets. Western Conference. 7-8 Game: No. 7 Los Angeles Lakers vs. No. 8 Golden State Warriors. 9-10 Game: No....
NBASB Nation

The NBA play-in tournament has made the league more fun

The NBA has never had a final day of the regular season like the one that ended the 2021 campaign on Sunday. While the final stretch before the playoffs is typically defined by bad teams tanking to the bottom of the standings and good teams resting their best players for the postseason, this year gave us all 30 teams in action with massive implications up-and-down the standings.
NBAHoopsHype

NBA rumors: LeBron James: Stephen Curry deserves MVP

Http://twitter.com/BleacherReport/status/1394020680182616064/photo/1. Draymond Green: "Because what I’m not going to do is just go out there and let him down. S---, in my opinion, he’s the MVP. So for him to be having an MVP type of year, you can’t just go out there and let go of the rope. You’ve got to get your ass out there and f------ help all you can to help win games to make sure that he’s in that conversation, because he deserves to be in that conversation. So his approach, one thousand percent, has helped me in my approach."
NBACBS Sports

Wizards' Raul Neto: Likely available Tuesday

Neto (hamstring) is probable for Tuesday's play-in game against the Celtics. Coach Scott Brooks said Monday morning that the 28-year-old would be a game-time decision for Tuesday's contest, but the guard's outlook appears to have improved. Neto missed the finale two games of the season with the hamstring issue, but he started the previous 14 contests and averaged 11.3 points, 3.1 rebounds, 3.1 assists and 1.3 steals in 28.1 minutes.
NBAPosted by
WDBO

10 things to know, with the NBA regular season in the books

The compressed, coronavirus-threatened, NBA regular season like none other is over. All 1,080 games that were scheduled were played, and now the play-in round awaits. That begins Tuesday, runs through Friday, and the playoffs start Saturday. Here are 10 notes on the season that was:. TRIPLE DOUBLES. The players who...
NBACBS Sports

Wizards' Russell Westbrook averages triple-double for fourth time in five seasons

Russell Westbrook continues to make NBA history with each passing season. Though he clinched it several days ago, Sunday's Washington Wizards regular-season finale ended with Westbrook averaging a triple-double for the fourth time in five seasons. Prior to Westbrook's run, Oscar Robertson was the only player in league history to accomplish that feat over a full season. He did so only once. Westbrook now has 80 percent of seasons in NBA history in which a player averaged a triple-double.
NBAbostonnews.net

Wizards All-Star Bradley Beal to play with injured hamstring

Bradley Beal plans to play Tuesday night when the Washington Wizards face the Boston Celtics in the NBA play-in tournament. But Beal's balky hamstring remains an issue, even after he poured in 25 points in 35 minutes against the Charlotte Hornets on Sunday. "I didn't injure it any worse than...
NBAPosted by
FanSided

Brooklyn Nets: Biggest weakness of all possible first-round opponents

The Brooklyn Nets have overcome a slow start, constant injury problems, and the necessity of figuring out how to split shots between Kyrie Irving, Kevin Durant, and James Harden to become the No. 2 seed in the Eastern Conference, meaning they will await the winner of the Boston Celtics vs. Washington Wizards play-in game.
NBACBS Sports

Wizards' Raul Neto: Uncertain for play-in tourney

Wizards head coach Scott Brooks said Neto (hamstring) will be a game-time decision Tuesday for Washington's matchup with Boston in the play-in tournament, Ava Wallace of The Washington Post reports. Neto's sore left hamstring kept him off the floor for Washington's final two regular-season contests, but Brooks isn't closing the...
NBACBS Sports

The NBA playoffs are set and here's why they will be wild

Happy Monday sports fans, it's Chris Bengel back again. It was a great weekend that -- for me -- was highlighted by the basketball world descending upon Springfield, Mass. for the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame induction ceremony. The 2020 class was one of the most star-studded that we've...
NBAPosted by
FanSided

Washington Wizards: Breaking down the play-in tournament possibilities

The postseason is here, and the Washington Wizards are officially a part of the fun. The Wizards finished the season with the eighth-best record in the East. After a rocky start to the season, the play-in seemed like a saving grace, the only way the Wizards would reach the postseason. However, they actually would have made the playoffs if we were living in a pre-play-in society.