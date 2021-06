After picking up a sweep in Atlanta over the Braves, the Blue Jays kept the good times rolling in Dunedin by taking two of three over the Phillies. The bullpen had a rare implosion on Friday night resulting in a loss, but the team rebounded on Saturday behind a strong outing from Anthony Kay. Finally, the Blue Jays pulled off the series win on Sunday by kicking the crap out of a former teammate, Chase Anderson.