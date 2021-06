On June 8, Amazon will switch on Sidewalk. Then if you own an Echo or Ring device, it will share your internet connection with any neighbor or passerby. Sidewalk is Amazon’s attempt to build an instant mesh network. The idea is that all these connected Echos, Rings, smart lights, motion sensors, security cameras, and so on will connect to each other and provide city-wide coverage. The advantage for you, says Amazon, is that your Tile trackers will always be online or that your home security cameras will remain connected even if your internet goes down. But this is Amazon, so people are skeptical.