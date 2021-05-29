Millennial Theatre Company seeks actors for ‘Shrek the Musical’

YOUNGSTOWN — The Millennial Theatre Company is returning to live theater with “Shrek the Musical” and will have auditions for various roles. Those interested in auditioning can email a video to millennialtheatrecompany@gmail.com, along with a list of potential conflicts, role(s) of interest and resume (if applicable). Videos should include a song of choice in the style of the show. Once the video has been received, cuts from the script will be sent. Videos must be sent by June 9 to be considered. Actors age 16 and older will be considered.