A man was taken to the hospital with a possible concussion and two vehicles were totaled in a collision on Schnellville Road Wednesday morning. Deputies were called to a crash that occurred east of Schnell Road on Schnellville Road at about 7:20 a.m. They determined that Corey Hall, 24, of English, was westbound in a Ford Ranger when he bent over to pick up a bottle in the floorboard of the truck. The Ranger crossed the centerline into the path of an oncoming Fischer Electric boom truck driven by Bryce Tyson, 24, of Jasper.