Friday afternoon wildfire illustrates dangerous conditions Lexington County is facing without rain
The man who started the fire said that he was disabled and struggled with health issues but wanted to get outside and burn some trash in a pit he had behind his house. He equipped himself with a rake and said he had containers of water in his garage if he needed it. Within a short time of lighting the debris on fire, winds that were gusting above 20 miles-per-hour spread the fire to some nearby dry grass and he lost all control of the blaze.www.swlexledger.com