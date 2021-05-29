Cancel
Brenham, TX

SIX BUCS NAMED ALL-REGION SOFTBALL

By Ed Pothul
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSix Blinn College softball players earned Region XIV all-region and all-conference honors after leading the Buccaneers to the NJCAA Region XIV-South Softball Tournament. Sophomore pitcher Renna Toomey (Orange), sophomore infielders Chloe Woodward (Katy) and Keely Castillo (Richmond), and sophomore outfielders Mikaela Lopez (Cypress) and Emily Murphy (Round Rock) earned second-team all-region and first-team all-conference honors. Sophomore Samantha Rodriguez (Houston) earned second-team all-conference honors as a utility player.

