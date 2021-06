NVIDIA has officially announced the addition of the GeForce RTX 3080 Ti and RTX 3070 Ti to its RTX 30 series family today at its Computex 2021 keynote. Gigabyte as one of the prominent NVIDIA partners quickly followed up with its own array of RTX 3080 Ti and RTX 3070 Ti for its AORUS series, Gaming OC series, VISION OC series, and EAGLE series graphics card lineup. As GIGABYTE has yet to reveal the full list of its upcoming at the time this article is prepared, we’ll continue to update this article as soon as more information is available.