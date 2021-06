Two years ago, the Blues did something that no one expected them to: they shattered our reliable collective persona as long suffering Blues fans. the 2019 Stanley Cup championship wasn’t even on anyone’s radar as a possibility as the disastrous first half of the season kept chugging along. Only towards the end of their improbable run into the playoffs did people start to wonder if the lightning in a bottle that the team caught was strong enough to take them deep. I’m not sure if people thought that they were capable of winning the Cup at that point.