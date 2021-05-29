Cancel
Premier League

Ex-Russia striker Kolyvanov: Man City will beat Chelsea on penalties

By Paul Vegas
Tribal Football
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFormer Russia striker Igor Kolyvanov believes Manchester City will win tonight's Champions League final against Chelsea. However, he feels the clash will be taken to penalties. He told Izvestia: "Chelsea and Manchester City are very high quality teams with an amazing array of players. "I am more impressed by City....

www.tribalfootball.com
#Russia#Man City#Manchester City#Izvestia
