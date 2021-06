Borussia Dortmund striker Erling Haaland is playing it cool and seems happy to make possible suitors wait for news of his future plans. The 20-year-old is at the centre of a transfer tussle, with a few big-hitters desperate to get him on board. The Norway international has ripped up the rule book for a player of such tender years. Having scored for fun with RB Salzburg, he hit the ground running with Dortmund after arriving in January 2020.