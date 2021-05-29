Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
El Cajon, CA

A two-vehicle crash kills a 23-year-old motorcyclist in north Johnson Avenue (El Cajon, CA)

Posted by 
Nationwide Report
Nationwide Report
 16 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Dr6LU_0aFQjtQ200
A two-vehicle crash kills a 23-year-old motorcyclist in north Johnson Avenue (El Cajon, CA)

On Friday, a 23-year-old motorcyclist lost their life following a two-vehicle accident in North Johnson Avenue.

The fatal incident occurred at about 8 a.m., north of West Main Street. As per authorities, the motorcyclist was northbound on North Johnson Avenue when a Chevrolet work truck made a turning movement, violating the motorcyclist’s right of way.

The motorcycle and the truck crashed into each other. On arrival, officials declared the motorcyclist deceased. The Chevrolet driver stayed at the scene and cooperated with officers. The identity of the deceased has not been released yet.

The authorities will continue to investigate the cause of the collision.

May 29, 2021

Discover more California Accident News and search your local city at Nationwide Report. For legal queries or representation, we recommend talking to Valiant Advocates who work with leading wrongful death attorneys in the California region.

View All 1 Commentsarrow_down
Nationwide Report

Nationwide Report

3K+
Followers
1K+
Post
902K+
Views
ABOUT

Nationwide Report is your news source for traffic accidents, health & safety in your local area.

 https://www.nationwidereport.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Accidents
City
El Cajon, CA
State
California State
El Cajon, CA
Traffic
El Cajon, CA
Accidents
El Cajon, CA
Crime & Safety
Local
California Crime & Safety
Local
California Traffic
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Traffic Accident#Fatal Crash#Main Street#Cause Of Death#California Accident News#Valiant Advocates#Two Vehicle Crash#23 Year Old Motorcyclist#North Johnson Avenue#Authorities#Wrongful Death Attorneys#Ca
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Chevrolet
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Traffic Accidents
News Break
Traffic
News Break
Accidents
Related
Deming, WAPosted by
Nationwide Report

A DUI accident injured one person on State Route 9; 30-year-old Raven Antiste detained (Deming, WA)

On Saturday, one person received injuries following a DUI crash on State Route 9 while police took 30-year-old Raven Antiste in custody. The incident occurred at around 10:30 p.m. south of Strand Road. On arrival, first responders rushed the passenger to PeaceHealth St Joseph Medical Center and the current condition of the passenger is unknown at this time. Officers confirmed that drugs and/or alcohol contributed to the crash.
Reno, NVPosted by
Nationwide Report

A rollover crash injured 3 people on West Moana Lane (Reno, NV)

On Saturday, three people suffered injuries after a rollover accident in the area of West Moana Lane and Lymbery Street. Reno Fire Department actively responded to the news of a two vehicle crash in the area of West Moana Lane and Lymbery Street moments before 7 p.m. On arrival, officials located an involved vehicle that had flipped over, and three people were pinned inside. Officials rescued the people and then took them to the hospital with major injuries. Emergency crews have not provided any update about the status of their injuries.
Austin, TXPosted by
Nationwide Report

A two-vehicle crash killed 1 person in SW Austin (Austin, TX)

A two-vehicle crash killed 1 person in SW Austin (Austin, TX) On Saturday morning, one person lost their life in a two-vehicle collision in Southwest Austin. According to reports, the fatal incident took place at about 8:15 a.m. in the 1300 block of northbound S. Capital of Texas Hwy wherein a vehicle and a bicyclist were involved. Officials reported that the vehicle crashed into the bicyclist near the intersection with Westbank Drive.
New Orleans, LAPosted by
Nationwide Report

A car struck and killed a pedestrian on I-610 (New Orleans, LA)

A car struck and killed a pedestrian on I-610 (New Orleans, LA) On early Sunday morning, a man lost his life after a car fatally hit him while he was walking on I-610. According to New Orleans police, the fatal incident took place at about 2:16 a.m. when the man was walking in the left lane of the eastbound side of I-610 near Elysian Fields and a Dodge Challenger struck him.
Posted by
Nationwide Report

A 70-year-old man died in a DUI crash in Pierce County (Parkland, WA)

On Saturday night, a 70-year-old man was killed and his wife sustained serious injuries in a DUI accident in Pierce County. The fatal incident took place at about 11:20 p.m. in the 13100 block of Spanaway Loop Road South. A Pierce County Sheriff’s deputy reported that a 22-year-old man was driving at a high speed when he rear-ended the victims’ car.
TrafficPosted by
Nationwide Report

A hit-and-run accident injured a woman on Kenwood Drive (Helix, CA)

A hit-and-run accident injured a woman on Kenwood Drive (Helix, CA) A woman suffered injures following a hit-and-run accident on Kenwood Drive. The incident occurred at about 1 a.m., north of state Route 94 near the Kenora Drive intersection. As per officials, the victim was a homeless woman who lives in the area. On arrival, first responders rushed her to a hospital with serious, but non-life-threatening injuries. The authorities plan to have a look at the surveillance cameras in the crash site, but no details are available regarding the suspect or the involved vehicle at this time. The identity of the injured woman remains undisclosed.