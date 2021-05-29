A two-vehicle crash kills a 23-year-old motorcyclist in north Johnson Avenue (El Cajon, CA)

On Friday, a 23-year-old motorcyclist lost their life following a two-vehicle accident in North Johnson Avenue.

The fatal incident occurred at about 8 a.m., north of West Main Street. As per authorities, the motorcyclist was northbound on North Johnson Avenue when a Chevrolet work truck made a turning movement, violating the motorcyclist’s right of way.

The motorcycle and the truck crashed into each other. On arrival, officials declared the motorcyclist deceased. The Chevrolet driver stayed at the scene and cooperated with officers. The identity of the deceased has not been released yet.

The authorities will continue to investigate the cause of the collision.

May 29, 2021