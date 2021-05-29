Adults Only: Go Back To School With The Bacardi School of Excellence

The Tasting Panel

Florida International University has created a summer school — for adults only.

The university's Chaplin School of Hospitality & Tourism Management recently launched its Bacardi School of Excellence, a five-part educational webinar series dubbed "Back to Spirits School." The monthly series is offered to adult 21 years of age and older, geared toward lifting the "spirits" of the hospitality trade in the wake of the pandemic. During the webinars, student will learn about spirits, drink-making, and cocktail trends, with or without the alcohol, as they prepare to toast to summer.

The series kicked-off May 27 with " A Salute to Clear Spirits" presented by The Tasting Panel Magazine and co-sponsored by Lyre’s , whose Italian Spritz recently received the highly coveted 'Best of Class' award in the non-alcoholic category at the prestigious San Francisco World Spirits Competition.

Moving forward, the virtual tastings will be held live at 12 p.m. PST, 3 p.m. EST, and 9 p.m. Central Europe on the respective dates, and available on-demand at no cost. Enthusiasts can register at TastingPanel.com. Upcoming classes are available for registration here.

The Back to Spirits School webinar series is a logical extension of The Bacardi Center of Excellence’s initiatives as the premier learning and research center in hospitality industry education. This outreach will provide valuable information for both prospective and current members of the trade, opening a direct dialogue with top educators behind America’s leading spirits types and brands,” said Bacardi Center of Excellence Director, Brian Connors.

With a 7.7% growth in gross revenues in the U.S. spirits market in 2020, notching the largest increase on record according to the Distilled Spirits Council, clearly, the demand for premium spirits has never been greater.

"The Tasting Panel Magazine has long been the authority for spirits and cocktail trends," said Tasting Panel Publisher and Editor-in-Chief Meridith May. "Now, with our partners at FIU and the Bacardi Center of Excellence, we will not only showcase the behind-the-scenes of production of every beverage alcohol, but the series will feature the school’s spirits experts and educators. This is an unprecedented virtual schooling opportunity for the industry."

Future 2021presentations in this series will include:

June 24 — The Pleasure Principle, Liqueurs, RTDs, and Aperitifs; August 26 — Rock Stars of Rum; September 23 — A New Year for Gin; November 18 — Warming up to Whiskey, Global Style. Trade professionals who participate in all sessions will receive a social media-driven badge of accomplishment from the Bacardi Center of Excellence.

Today, the Florida International University's Chaplin School of Hospitality & Tourism Management is distinguished as one of the top hospitality programs in the United States and the world. It is ranked in the top 50 globally, #1 for its online program, #1 in the Southeast region of the U.S., and it is best in value.

More than 2,000 undergraduate and graduate students from across the nation and around the globe choose FIU for its outstanding reputation, advantageous campus locations in Miami, expert faculty, rich curriculum, and fast-track career opportunities in the international hotel, food service, and tourism industries. In August 2006, FIU unveiled the first U.S. School of Hospitality and Tourism in Tianjin, China. The Marriott Tianjin China Program ranked #1 in China, is FIU's largest international program, with a capacity for up to 1,000 students. For more information about Florida International University's Chaplin School of Hospitality & Tourism Management, visit hospitality.fiu.edu.

Established in 2007, The Tasting Panel Magazine is the most relevant and widely circulated trade publication in the beverage industry, reaching an audience of key decision-makers and growing on an international scale. Meridith May, Publisher/Editor-in-Chief, has composed a team of editors and writers from across the globe. With their expertise, experience, and esteem, they collectively have their finger on the pulse of the beverage industry, making for one of the most informative and cutting-edge publications focusing on beverages, the beverage trade, and the people who make the industry tick. For more information or a subscription, visit tastingpanelmag.com.