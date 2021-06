MENDOTA – The Mendota Police Department recovered a stolen vehicle Sunday morning. Around 5 AM they were notified of a suspicious vehicle dragging something behind it in the 400 block of 12th Street. Authorities discovered that the driver was gone by the time they arrived, but noted he was described as a male in a blue sweat shirt with dark colored pants who left on foot. The police department are seeking any surveillance footage in the residential areas west of 12th St and Stroble Ave from Sunday morning as well. The vehicle was reportedly taken from the area of North 42nd Road and East 4th Road. The matter is still under investigation by the Mendota Police Department.