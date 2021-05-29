Cancel
Oneida County, NY

No sinking boat found on Oneida Lake; search called off

By Glenn Coin
Syracuse.com
Syracuse.com
 16 days ago
Cicero, N.Y. — Law enforcement officials late Friday night called off a search for a boat reported to be sinking in Oneida Lake. The United States Coast Guard Sector Buffalo received a call about 8:30 a.m. that the boat was sinking, but was not given a location, according to dispatches. Oneida County Sheriff Robert Maciol said the call was transferred to the county’s 911 center, and the sheriff department’s marine unit, already on the lake, immediately began searching. Several fire departments and a U.S. Coast Guard helicopter joined in, Maciol said.

Syracuse.com

Syracuse.com

Syracuse, NY
Syracuse.com, the region's leading website, and The Post-Standard are flagship brands of Advance Media New York. Follow us on Twitter at @syracusedotcom

