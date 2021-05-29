King Kong: Collector's Edition (1976) (Blu-ray Review)

One of many Full Moon-ish slashers to pop up in the 1990s, The Fear was briefly released theatrically and made its way to home video pretty quickly soon thereafter. A slow burn mystery with a group of odd characters and a plot that doesn’t develop until nearly an hour into its running time, it’s also not what its poster and cover art would lead you to believe it is. Characters are certainly bumped off, but this isn’t a killer doll movie loaded with blood and guts—at least, not a straightforward one. It’s a bit more complex than that, even with a wooden dummy named Morty that may or may not be alive at the center of it. The film teases us that it could also be one of the other characters instead, teeing up early on that there’s a rapist on the loose. It’s an interesting idea, and there are most assuredly twists and turns that you won’t see coming. That’s saying a lot for a low grade horror film that appears to have nothing more to it on the surface than a killer Pinocchio, especially from this era. The use of rap music is gratuitous, relationships between characters border on bizarre, and there isn’t enough of the Freddy Krueger/Wishmaster modus operandi of killing people based upon their deepest fears, yet there’s something weirdly efficacious about it. Take note of the cameo by Wes Craven, who would reshape the horror landscape that very same year (1995) with Scream.