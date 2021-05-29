Cancel
King Kong: Collector's Edition (1976) (Blu-ray Review)

By Tim Salmons
thedigitalbits.com
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhat seemed like heresy in 1976 eventually became a model for big budget studio remakes in the future: doing the same thing but with slightly different variables. The Dino De Laurentiis production of King Kong certainly follows that model. The characters have different names and come from different backgrounds and the film’s final minutes are in a different location, but it’s the same deal as last time. In the story, business tycoon Fred Wilson (Charles Grodin) heads for a remote island where mass quantites of crude oil can be obtained, and stowaways Jack Prescott (Jeff Bridges) and Dwan (Jessica Lange) are along for the ride. Upon reaching the island, the natives take Dwan hostage and offer her as a sacrifice to Kong, and after the big guy falls in love with her (awkward), she escapes with the help of Jack. Realizing that the ape is worth more than the oil, Wilson manages to capture it and bring it back to civilization. Kong then cuts loose and snatches up Dwan again, climbing atop the World Trade Center, but with tragic consequences.

thedigitalbits.com
Moviesthedigitalbits.com

Fear, The (1995) (Blu-ray Review)

One of many Full Moon-ish slashers to pop up in the 1990s, The Fear was briefly released theatrically and made its way to home video pretty quickly soon thereafter. A slow burn mystery with a group of odd characters and a plot that doesn’t develop until nearly an hour into its running time, it’s also not what its poster and cover art would lead you to believe it is. Characters are certainly bumped off, but this isn’t a killer doll movie loaded with blood and guts—at least, not a straightforward one. It’s a bit more complex than that, even with a wooden dummy named Morty that may or may not be alive at the center of it. The film teases us that it could also be one of the other characters instead, teeing up early on that there’s a rapist on the loose. It’s an interesting idea, and there are most assuredly twists and turns that you won’t see coming. That’s saying a lot for a low grade horror film that appears to have nothing more to it on the surface than a killer Pinocchio, especially from this era. The use of rap music is gratuitous, relationships between characters border on bizarre, and there isn’t enough of the Freddy Krueger/Wishmaster modus operandi of killing people based upon their deepest fears, yet there’s something weirdly efficacious about it. Take note of the cameo by Wes Craven, who would reshape the horror landscape that very same year (1995) with Scream.
Moviesthedigitalbits.com

Damn Yankees (Blu-ray Review)

Hollywood studios often made controversial decisions in casting for screen versions of Broadway musicals. The outstanding example is bypassing Julie Andrews for Audrey Hepburn in My Fair Lady. Even when they had access to the right star for a vehicle, they foundered. Why cast Mitzi Gaynor in South Pacific when Doris Day would have been perfect? Fortunately for Damn Yankees, directors George Abbott and Stanley Donen had the good sense to stick with Gwen Verdon and let her recreate her fiery Broadway role as Lola.
Moviesthedigitalbits.com

Smile (1975) (Blu-ray Review)

Director Michael Ritchie’s 1975 feature Smile is a hilariously acerbic examination of Americana as seen through the lens of a teen beauty pageant. It sank quickly at the box office thanks to the fact that United Artists gave it a halfhearted release with lackluster promotion, but fortunately it has developed a devoted following over the years and is now usually recognized as one of the great satires of its era.
Moviesiconvsicon.com

THE WRAITH: Charlie Sheen Cult Classic To Hit Blu-ray In July Via Vestron Video Collector’s Series!

A new edition to the Vestron Video Collector’s Series, the thrilling, iconic 80s film The Wraith arrives on Blu-ray™ (plus Digital) July 20 from Lionsgate. The Wraith stars Golden Globe® winner Charlie Sheen (2002, Best Television Actor — Musical/Comedy Series, “Spin City”), Nick Cassavetes (Face/Off, The Hangover Part II, TV’s “Entourage”), Golden Globe® nominee Sherilyn Fenn (1991, Best Supporting Actress — Television, “Twin Peaks”), and Academy Award® nominee Randy Quaid (1973, Best Supporting Actor, The Last Detail). The Wraith will be available on Blu-ray™ (plus Digital) for the suggested retail price of $17.99.
Movieshorrorsociety.com

‘House of Wax’ Collector’s Edition Blu-Ray from Scream Factory Coming July 13

Prey. Slay. Display. On July 13, 2021, Scream Factory proudly presents the modern cult classic House of Wax (2005) in the ultimate Collector’s Edition Blu-ray release, featuring a new 2K scan of the interpositive. The release comes packed with bonus features including new interviews with actors Paris Hilton and Robert Ri’Chard, composer John Ottman and makeup effects artist Jason Baird. Fans who order from shoutfactory.com will also receive an exclusive poster featuring brand-new artwork, while supplies last.
Moviesthemortonreport.com

Blu-ray Review: Spare Parts - (2021)

No stars, no problem. Director Andrew Thomas Hunt keeps the horror thrills lean and mean in Spare Parts. I don't recognize any of the faces of this cast. Frankly, the acting overall leaves something to be desired. But for those looking for gross-out, body horror nastiness, Spare Parts delivers the goods. The whole affair has the digital sheen of a modern low-budget effort. A bit of old-school grain, the sort that accompanied underlit, analog film productions of yesteryear, might've looked good on this cult-classic hopeful. But that's not the way filmmaking works these days, so it's okay.
MoviesComicBook

House of Wax Collector's Edition Blu-ray Full Special Features Announced

Blu-ray producers Scream Factory announced earlier this year that they were honoring the 2005 remake of House of Wax, with the company now revealing the complete list of special features that would be included in the Collector's Edition of House of Wax. In addition to including previously released special features, the new Blu-ray will feature a new transfer of the film along with a handful of all-new interviews with members of the cast and crew. Additionally, Scream Factory will offer a limited edition poster featuring the disc's new cover art. The Collector's Edition of House of Wax hits shelves on July 13th.
Beauty & Fashionthedigitalbits.com

Fool for Love (Blu-ray Review)

Fool for Love is a sadly neglected Robert Altman film which has always deserved a wider audience than it received during its limited theatrical release in 1985. After Altman’s unpleasant experiences with the big budget studio production of Popeye in 1980, he chose to retreat to making small scale adaptations of stage plays. Fool for Love was actually the fourth such film after Come Back to the 5 & Dime Jimmy Dean, Jimmy Dean, Streamers, and Secret Honor. For this one, he turned to the 1983 play by Sam Shepard which had been a finalist for the Pulitzer Prize for drama in 1984. Even more interestingly, he turned to Menahem Golan and Yoram Globus for financing, and so Fool for Love would be a Cannon Films production. However strange those bedfellows may appear to be, the results were a worthy entry in the Altman filmography.
MoviesTheHDRoom

‘House of Wax (2005)’ Collector’s Edition Blu-ray Dated and Detailed

TheHDRoom may be paid a small commission for any services or products ordered through select links on this page. Scream Factory have confirmed a July 13th, 2021 release and unveiled the full suite of bonus features for their upcoming House of Wax (2005) Collector’s Edition Blu-ray. Pre-order House of Wax...
TV Showsreadjunk.com

DVD, Blu-Ray, 4k Ultra HD Tuesday Roundup (June 8th 2021)

This is a few days late since I was updating the new site on Tuesday, so here’s the DVD, Blu-Ray, 4k Ultra HD Tuesday (Thursday) Roundup for June 10th 2021. Some of titles coming out today (Tuesday) include: Indiana Jones 4k Set, Baseball: A Film By Ken Burns, Ferris Bueller, Flashback, Some Kind of Wonderful, and more. Each week I’ll list the latest DVD/Blu-Ray releases and point out the ones worth buying. I can’t review everything I get so this serves as a nice guide for what’s coming out each week. Plus, it’s just fun making fun of movies and TV shows!
Los Angeles, CAdailydead.com

Cover Art & Release Details for Scream Factory’s THE DEAD ZONE Collector’s Edition Blu-ray

On July 27th, Scream Factory will be releasing The Dead Zone to Blu-ray, and we have a look at the cover art and list of bonus features:. Los Angeles, CA – He can see the future. But can he escape it? On July 27, 2021, Scream Factory proudly presents the classic psychic thriller from Stephen King and David Cronenberg The Dead Zone in a definitive Collector’s Edition Blu-ray release, featuring a brand-new 4K scan of the original camera negative. The release comes loaded with bonus features including new interviews with actress Brooke Adams, production manager John M. Eckert and associate producer Jeffrey Chernov, alongside four new audio commentaries with director of photography Mark Irwin and film historians Michael Gingold, Dr. Steve Haberman, Constantine Nasr, and Daniel Schweiger.
MoviesHollywood News

Home Entertainment: ‘The Indiana Jones 4-Movie Collection’ Ultra HD Blu-ray review

So, the world’s most famous adventurer and archaeologist, Indiana Jones, has turned forty. This past weekend, four decades ago, the first movie in this glorious four-film series, Raiders Of The Lost Ark, was released in cinemas. Steven Spielberg and George Lucas’ action-adventure would go on to gross a massive $399 million at the global box-office, and spawn three sequels (a fourth is currently filming in the north of England). Those first four movies are now available on the Ultra HD home entertainment formats and we sat down to check them all out.
MoviesInside Pulse

4K Blu-ray Review: Godzilla vs. Kong

I have to start this by saying that I’m absolutely thrilled that the MonsterVerse was able to get to the point where we’re able to witness the climactic battle between Godzilla and King Kong, because after the dip in box office with Godzilla: King of the Monsters I was worried it may end there.
Moviesnightmarishconjurings.com

[News] THE DEAD ZONE Collector’s Edition Blu-Ray from Scream Factory Coming July 27

He can see the future. But can he escape it? On July 27, 2021, Scream Factory proudly presents the classic psychic thriller from Stephen King and David Cronenberg THE DEAD ZONE in a definitive Collector’s Edition Blu-ray release, featuring a brand-new 4K scan of the original camera negative. The release comes loaded with bonus features including new interviews with actress Brooke Adams, production manager John M. Eckert and associate producer Jeffrey Chernov, alongside four new audio commentaries with director of photography Mark Irwin and film historians Michael Gingold, Dr. Steve Haberman, Constantine Nasr, and Daniel Schweiger.
Moviesthedigitalbits.com

They Won't Believe Me (Blu-ray Review)

They Won’t Believe Me is a histrionic film noir told in flashbacks. Larry Ballantine (Robert Young) is on trial for murder. Ballantine’s lawyer (Frank Ferguson) announces that while his client is an opportunistic philanderer, he is not on trial for poor character. In flashback we see that Larry has weekly luncheon dates with Janice Bell (Jane Greer), but larry is married. This time, Janice gives him an ultimatum. Not content with being a Saturday-only girl, she wants a definite commitment. Larry promises to tell his wife, Greta (Rita Johnson), that he is leaving her.
Moviesdailydead.com

June 15th Genre Releases Include GODZILLA VS. KONG (4K/3D Blu-ray/Blu-ray/DVD), ANYTHING FOR JACKSON (Blu-ray/DVD), THE AWAKENING (Blu-ray)

Hello, dear readers! We’re back with more new home media releases this week, which includes one of this writer’s favorite films of 2021 - Adam Wingard’s Godzilla vs. Kong, which is not only headed to various formats (Blu-ray/DVD/4K Utra HD and even 3D Blu-ray), but is also being included in a Kong and Godzilla triple feature as well.
Movieswearecult.rocks

The Hands of Orlac (1924) Masters of Cinema Blu-ray

❉ Jon Dear reviews Eureka’s release of the Expressionist thriller starring Conrad Veidt. Eight years ago I had my heart valves replaced, and I now have part of a dead person inside of me. My pulmonary valve wasn’t always mine. I have no idea as to the identity of the valve’s originator, their age, gender or race and yet part of them lives on, and helps me to live on. Nowadays this is seen as an entirely good thing, a person died and consented to have their organs harvested (my, that is a disturbing verb) either for the benefit of an individual like myself via transplant or for the more general cause of medical and scientific advancement via research. Yet government sanctioned bodily harvesting remains a highly controversial issue, and you can see why. It raises fundamental issues between the boundaries of self and other as well as crossing the ultimate frontier by an all-invasive state. What’s remarkable then, is not so much that it happens, is that it’s overwhelming viewed as a positive.