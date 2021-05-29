King Kong: Collector's Edition (1976) (Blu-ray Review)
What seemed like heresy in 1976 eventually became a model for big budget studio remakes in the future: doing the same thing but with slightly different variables. The Dino De Laurentiis production of King Kong certainly follows that model. The characters have different names and come from different backgrounds and the film’s final minutes are in a different location, but it’s the same deal as last time. In the story, business tycoon Fred Wilson (Charles Grodin) heads for a remote island where mass quantites of crude oil can be obtained, and stowaways Jack Prescott (Jeff Bridges) and Dwan (Jessica Lange) are along for the ride. Upon reaching the island, the natives take Dwan hostage and offer her as a sacrifice to Kong, and after the big guy falls in love with her (awkward), she escapes with the help of Jack. Realizing that the ape is worth more than the oil, Wilson manages to capture it and bring it back to civilization. Kong then cuts loose and snatches up Dwan again, climbing atop the World Trade Center, but with tragic consequences.thedigitalbits.com