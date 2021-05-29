Cindy Crawford, 55, Looks Ageless In a Colorful Shirt and Jeans in Rare Pic with Her Mom & Sisters

Businesswoman and entertainer Cindy Crawford still rocks her youthful appearance in a recent snapshot of a breathtaking view with her loved ones outdoors.

Cindy Crawford looks ageless in a photo she posted on her Instagram account as she posed with her mother Jennifer, and her two sisters Chris and Danielle. She shared it feels good being with them again.

“So nice to be reunited with my mom and sisters. Love you guys,” the 55-year-old wrote in her caption while adding a heart emoji.

FAMILY SNAP

The shot displayed Crawford with her beloveds smiling at the camera on their group picture as she stood in-between her mother and her other sister.

The family posed on a balcony which showed the view of trees and mountains behind them. Crawford wore a pair of jeans and tucked in her colorful shirt with a Gucci belt.

One of her sisters wore an all-black and gray cardigan, and another sported a colorful print shirt and white trousers. Their mom had on a black T-shirt and glasses.

“The House of Style” star also had a brother, Jeffery, who died at age three of childhood leukemia. Crawford grew up in Illinois with her family.

THE MODEL

She started modeling in high school before her career took off at age 20. The post comes after she said she has ditched “tough workouts," as she has talked about her journey with exercise and diet over the years.

The actress revealed to Red magazine that she does not like the word "diet" but chooses to eat well. Crawford shared that she never used to eat what she wanted because she would overindulge and not fit into her clothes.

In April, the supermodel took to Instagram and posted a stunning behind-the-scenes video from a photoshoot. Crawford shared a clip of herself posing in a white robe during the shoot.

The mom of two’s hair was blowing as she stood against a white brick wall and had her hands on her hips with the robe draped down past her shoulders.

BIRTHDAY TRIBUTE

When she celebrated her 55th birthday in February, her daughter Kaia Gerber paid tribute to her on social media. The 19-year-old shared a throwback image of her mother in the sweet post.

She said her mom gets more beautiful every year and hopes she can be like her one day. Kaia referred to her parent as supermom.

Crawford and her spouse Rande Gerber, share Kaia and her brother Presley, 21. Gerber is an entertainment industry businessman, and actor George Clooney and property mogul Mike Meldman started a tequila brand in 2013, which they later sold in June 2017.