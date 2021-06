Reigning Tour de France champ Tadej Pogačar rode to a historic finish last year — and not just because the event was held in the midst of a global pandemic. For in addition to being the only competitor in the race’s history to simultaneously capture the general, the young rider, as well as the mountains classifications, Pogačar was also the only Slovenian winner and the youngest (just 21-years-old!) to take the top spot since 1904.