APL Pets of the Weekend: 2 adorable kittens who are vision-impaired

By Drew Scofield
Posted by 
News 5 Cleveland WEWS
News 5 Cleveland WEWS
 16 days ago
The Cleveland APL Pet of the Weekend isn't just one animal this weekend, it's two! And it happens to be two small kittens who have trouble seeing because of an untreated infection they had when they were younger.

Quartz and Marble are 2-month-old sisters who don't let their lack of vision get in the way of a good time.

"Their limited vision is likely the result of a severe respiratory infection that was left untreated for too long. In some cases, scarring can be from eyelid abnormalities or deformities. While corneal scarring is not a painful condition, it can obscure vision in the area it is located. These little cuties don’t let that bother them one bit. They both can see shadows and some movement, but do need a safe space where they cannot fall off ledges or sudden drops. They are playful, snuggly, curious, and energetic – everything the perfect kitten should be!" the APL said.

Usually, kittens get adopted pretty fast at the APL. But due to their sight issue, they haven't been placed in a good home yet. If you'd like to provide them a loving home, CLICK HERE for more information.

News 5 Cleveland WEWS

News 5 Cleveland WEWS

