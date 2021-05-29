If You Buy One Thing During a MDW Sale, It Should Be This ‘Miracle Serum’

Since we basically skipped summer last year, we plan to double down on everything we missed out on as we enter a post-vaccinated world. Apprehensively. So while we won't jet off to Portugal with the same joie de vivre we would have in 2019, we do plan to rebuild some semblance of summertime fun. Our starting point? Swimwear. Nothing gets us more excited for beachier days than a new bathing suit, with the exception of a new bathing suit we also got on sale. The best part is that our favorite brands seem to be on clearance simultaneously, with styles from Ganni, Oséree, Solid & Striped, Bottega Veneta, and Frankies all heavily discounted up to 70 percent off. Ahead, 19 of the best to shop right now.