Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
West Louisville, KY

New Boat Ramp Opened In West Louisville

By Lily Burris
Posted by 
WFPL
WFPL
 16 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3914Vo_0aFQimNY00 A new boat ramp in West Louisville is providing Ohio River access in Shawnee Park for the first time in more than 60 years.

It’s a part of the West Louisville Outdoor Recreation Initiative, which aims to increase access to outdoor access for families.

The new ramp will provide access to the lower part of the river and will allow the upcoming Shawnee Outdoor Learning Center to provide more water learning programs.

District 5 Louisville Metro Councilwoman Donna Purvis hopes the new boat ramp will bring more development to the river in the district.

“I just hope that it is fully utilized,” Purvis said. “I hope that people practice safe habits in boating and I just hope it’s something that the community can take advantage of and enjoy.”

For her constituents with boats, this new boat ramp will provide them with the opportunity to access the river closer to home instead of going to the Greenwood Boat Docks or the Cox Park Boat Ramp. Purvis also mentioned the Shawnee Outdoor Learning Center and what the boat ramp can bring to it.

“It’s going to introduce children in this part of town to things they’ve never seen before,” Purvis said. “It’ll be a new day for them in exposure and learning and even with boating.”

Jessica Kane, the program manager for the Natural Areas Division at Jefferson Memorial Forest, says the ramp is only one part of the larger picture.

“In general, it really allows us to expand the programming that’s already there,” Kane said. “The Shawnee Outdoor Learning Center is a part of that West Louisville Outdoor Recreation Initiative and it is intended to be an outdoor education recreation hub.”

WFPL

WFPL

Louisville, KY
2K+
Followers
2K+
Post
629K+
Views
ABOUT

Louisville’s NPR News Station is the trusted source for independent, fact-based news. We offer 24/7 local, national and international news, culture, and public affairs. As other media outlets narrow their scope and reduce local coverage, we are working to expand the breadth of local news and give voice to multiple perspectives. We cover Louisville the way NPR covers the world.

 https://wfpl.org
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
West Louisville, KY
City
Greenwood, KY
Louisville, KY
Government
City
River, KY
City
Louisville, KY
Local
Kentucky Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#New Day#Outdoor Education#Boating#Outdoor Recreation#The Greenwood Boat Docks#Jefferson Memorial Forest#Louisville Metro#Cox Park Boat Ramp#Ohio River Access#Boats#Shawnee Park#Home#Outdoor Access#Community
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
Louisville, KYPosted by
WFPL

Shawnee Park Gets Another Improvement As City Continues to Invest

City officials and Shawnee neighborhood residents unveiled a series of improvements in Shawnee Park on Friday. The new amenities include chess tables and floating islands in the park’s pond.  The park is one of Louisville’s three flagship parks designed by the country’s most famous landscape architect, Frederick Law Olmsted.  The Metropolitan Sewer Department invested $2.3 […]
Louisville, KYWLKY.com

Downtown Louisville nightclub Barbarella up for sale for $2 million

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (Marty Finley) — A Downtown Louisville property on East Main Street, near Whiskey Row, is now up for grabs. Gant Hill & Associates LLC has listed the three-story building at 116 E.Main St. for sale at $2 million. The sale price breaks down to about $187.62 per square foot, according to the online sales listing.
Kentucky Statewmky.org

Inspection scheduled for Nada Tunnel on KY 77 in Powell County on Tuesday, May 25

Drivers who use the Nada Tunnel on KY 77 in the Red River Gorge in Powell County should expect delays on Tuesday, May 25, as an inspection has been scheduled for the tunnel. Personnel from the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet and U.S. Forest Service will jointly inspect the one-lane former railroad tunnel that serves as an iconic gateway to the Red River Gorge National Geological Area.