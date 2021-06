Thousands of EU nationals and their families are appealing for urgent help and advice in a surge just weeks before the EU settlement deadline.Lawyers and charities tell The Independent they have been “swamped” with requests for help, including from panicked individuals who applied months ago and are still waiting for a decision and from those struggling to make an application now having only just discovered they need to.The influx in appeals for help means the small charities and law firms that provide this support are struggling to meet the demand, which they say is leading to an “advice gap” as...