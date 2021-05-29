Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Recipes

Listeners Share The Stories That Stuck With Them Over 50 Years Of NPR

delawarepublic.org
 26 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAll month long, we've been celebrating 50 years of NPR and how it all started on May 3, 1971 with the first broadcast of All Things Considered. We asked you, our listeners, what stories have captivated you over the decades. Your responses included stories from each decade that brought you laughter, gave you a chance to connect with your family and made you see the world in a different way. Even NPR Special Correspondent Susan Stamberg shared two of her favorite stories from the show's first two decades.

www.delawarepublic.org
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sarah
Person
Susan Stamberg
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Npr#Npr#Atc#Wint O Greens#Haitian#Frito Lay
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Earthquakes
News Break
Spotify
News Break
TV & Videos
News Break
Recipes
Country
China
Related
Public Healthjioforme.com

After More Than A Year Of Social Distancing, Is It Time To Shake Hands? : NPR

With the pandemic receding in the U.S., deciding whether to practice the venerable greeting of shaking hands can be a big step after more than a year of social distancing. Have you done this yet? We finally went to dinner at somebody’s house a couple of weeks ago. We were vaccinated, they were vaccinated, all seemed fine, but there was still the question of shaking hands when we arrived. In this case, we all ended up hugging. In some other cases, we’ve been doing elbow bumps or still that awkward wave from six feet away. Resuming handshakes can feel like a big step. So what is this moment like for politicians who shake hands all day long? That’s where John Lee of our member station WYPR in Baltimore begins his story.
Public SafetyNorth Country Public Radio

A Band Of Burglars: NPR's Best Watergate Stories

We are marking a milestone, 50 years of NPR, with a look back at stories from the archive. On June 17, 1972, a band of five burglars broke into the Democratic National Committee's headquarters at the Watergate Complex in Washington, D.C. After failing to wiretap the office's phones during their first break-in, they returned with a new microphone. However, before successfully carrying out their plan, a security guard had noted that the doors' locks were taped. The police were called, and the burglars were arrested.
TV Serieskosu.org

NPR's War On Drugs Series Reflects On The Past 50 Years In TV Dramas

This month, NPR is reflecting on the 50th anniversary of the War on Drugs. In this encore story, TV critic Eric Deggans looks back at how decades of scripted tv dramas have informed — and misinformed — our perceptions of that war. This article was originally published on WBUR.org. Copyright...
Musicdjmag.com

Little Simz shares new single, ‘Rolling Stone’: Listen

Little Simz has shared a new single, 'Rollin Stone'. The track is the third to be unveiled from the London rapper's forthcoming album, 'Sometimes I Might Be Introvert', and comes backed with a lyric video, which you can watch below. Note that the video comes with a warning for flashing images.
Musicdeadpress.co.uk

NEWS: Cherym share video for ‘Listening To My Head’!

Northern Irish trio Cherym have shared a video for ‘Listening To My Head’, the band’s recently released single. Directed by Tomala White, the video was filmed on the outskirts of Derry and is inspired by the Netflix series Dirty John. Here’s what the band had to say of it. “The...
Musicbluzz.org

Madlib Shares New Song “All Over the World” with Declaime: Listen

Madlib and Dudley Perkins—aka Declaime—have shared a new collaborative track titled “All Over the World,” the first from a forthcoming album of material that they recorded together in the 1990s. The record is called In The Beginning (Vol. 1), and it’s out July 2. The project features B-sides and cuts from mixtapes among other previously unreleased recordings, as Brooklyn Vegan reports. Listen to “All Over the World” below.
Tampa, FLangi.com

Plumbers Share On-the-job Stories

Tampa, Fla. — "We had a lady who'd call us two or three times a month about frogs in her toilet," says Paul Laezza, a supervisor with Philip Maurici Plumbing. "She'd find them swimming in the bowl. There wasn't much we could do — we'd just catch them. The last time she called, she said she had been sitting on the toilet and one jumped through her legs.
Kidswvi.org

Are you listening to me - or them?

Children must be seen and heard, in life and in climate action, but that's easier said than done, as Maurice knows well. “Just listen to me, I am an adult - I know what I am talking about!”. As the words came out of my mouth, I knew they were...
Musicbbcgossip.com

Listen To This: Don’t Sleep On Them!

We love British acts that sing or rap in their native accent! easy life does that and is serving us alternative R&B. nice guys is a slice of soulful downtempo disco. And when the male lead singer whips out the trumpet and stars playing – we lost it! Such a boss move!
Books & LiteratureThrive Global

Lori Sokol: “I wish someone had told me to follow my dreams”

The aim of my book is to unveil the truth about the qualities that truly lead to making a difference in the lives of others. It is not what patriarchal cultures lead us to believe…that hyper-masculine methods to end conflicts like war are the only ways to enable peace. It is exactly the opposite. Peace, safety and security can only be achieved by employing qualities that have too long been considered soft and weak in patriarchal societies, like compassion, empathy, kindness and introspection. This is further evidenced by the effectiveness of female leaders during the Covid-19 pandemic. Countries like New Zealand, Taiwan and Iceland, which are led by women, have been a lot more successful at minimizing the impact of the pandemic on the lives of their citizens, as well as their country’s economy, than those run by hyper-masculine men (i.e. USA, Brazil and Russia).
MusicPosted by
Pitchfork

Blood Orange Remixes Sugababes’ “Same Old Story”: Listen

Blood Orange has remixed a Sugababes track to celebrate the 20th anniversary of the beloved UK pop group’s debut, One Touch. Check out his UK garage–inspired take on “Same Old Story” below. Dev Hynes collaborated with the original Sugababes lineup when they formed an offshoot group, Mutya Keisha Siobhan, in...
Worldmelodyinter.com

Listen to the stories of Indonesian transwomen on CERITRANS arts project starting tomorrow

Transwomen rarely get a fair representation in Indonesian media, and it’s due time that they be given a platform to speak up and tell their stories. The Trans Stories Transcending Borders (or CERITRANS: Cerita Transpuan Lintas Batas) is a collaborative arts project showcasing prose, poetry, and filmed performances by transwomen in the Jakarta Metropolitan Area.
Movieswomenandhollywood.com

Trailer Watch: Laura Fairrie Pays Tribute to Jackie Collins in “Lady Boss”

Prior to debuting “Lady Boss: The Jackie Collins Story” at Tribeca Film Festival, director Laura Fairrie told us that the documentary “tells the story of a woman who defines her own idea of a feminist fairy tale and sets about molding her life in that image.” A new trailer for the film sees interviewees reflecting on Collins’ trailblazing career and cultural impact.