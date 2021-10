SALYERSVILLE – A Stanton man was arrested after allegedly stealing a vehicle at a local gas station on Sunday. According to the arrest citation, Magoffin County Sheriff Department Deputy J. Osborne was dispatched by Magoffin County 911 regarding a blue Toyota Camry that had allegedly been stolen at VIP Fuels in Salyersville. Osborne had dispatch notify Kentucky State Police to help locate the vehicle, then contacted the owner, who told police that a man had stolen his vehicle while he was in the store and that his dog was also still inside the vehicle when it was stolen.

SALYERSVILLE, KY ・ 14 DAYS AGO