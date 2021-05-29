Cancel
Ocala, FL

Ocala preparing to implement new pool hours for city’s Aquatic Fun Centers

By Press Release
ocala-news.com
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe City of Ocala Recreation and Parks Department will implement new pool hours for the city’s Aquatic Fun Centers. Effective Tuesday, June 1, the Jervey Gantt Aquatic Fun Center, 2390 S.W. 36th Ave., and the Hampton Aquatic Fun Center, 255 N.W. Martin Luther King, Jr. Blvd., will be open Tuesdays through Saturdays. There will be two sessions each day, a morning session from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. and an afternoon session from 2 to 5 p.m. Both centers will be closed Sundays and Mondays.

