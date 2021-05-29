Cancel
Saints Row, Metro Publisher Reveals Showcase for 11th June

By Liam Croft
pushsquare.com
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKoch Media, the owner of franchises such as Saints Row, Dead Island, Metro, and TimeSplitters, will be hosting its first-ever digital showcase in collaboration with Summer Game Fest. The event will take place on Friday, 11th June 2021 at 8pm BST / 9pm CEST / 12pm PT / 3pm ET. It has been teased that "more than a dozen" gaming announcements will be made throughout the show. Of course, we'll keep you right up to date with those reveals as they happen here on the site.

