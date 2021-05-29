Saints Row, Metro Publisher Reveals Showcase for 11th June
Koch Media, the owner of franchises such as Saints Row, Dead Island, Metro, and TimeSplitters, will be hosting its first-ever digital showcase in collaboration with Summer Game Fest. The event will take place on Friday, 11th June 2021 at 8pm BST / 9pm CEST / 12pm PT / 3pm ET. It has been teased that "more than a dozen" gaming announcements will be made throughout the show. Of course, we'll keep you right up to date with those reveals as they happen here on the site.www.pushsquare.com