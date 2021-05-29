10 Weekend Reads

For those Arkies who’ve been watching college baseball all weekend, some news has been happening elsewhere. And it’s remarkable. That is, somebody should remark: FLASH. In the last few months, inflation in the United States has gone up faster than anytime since 2008. Some economists will say that this is to be expected when the world comes out of a pandemic, that long-suppressed demand would spring inflation into temporary action. But there are others in the finance business who would give warnings. Such as this from a Deutsche Bank report, and they should know: “We worry that inflation will make a comeback. Few still remember how our societies and economies were threatened by high inflation 50 years ago. The most basic laws of economics, the ones that have stood the test of time over a millennium, have not been suspended. An explosive growth in debt financed largely by central banks is likely to lead to higher inflation. … Rising prices will touch everyone. The effects could be devastating, particularly for the most vulnerable in society.” Those of us who’ve been warning of coming spikes in inflation hope to be proven wrong. We’d hate to see the 1970s again.