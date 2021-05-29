Cancel
Germany

10 Weekend Reads

By Barry Ritholtz
ritholtz.com
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe weekend is here! Pour yourself a mug of Conquistador coffee, grab a seat where its dry, and get ready for our longer-form weekend reads:. • The End IS Near. No, Seriously. All epidemics end, vaccine or no vaccine. The Spanish Flu ended. The Black Death ended. And yes, in those cases, herd immunity did it. We reached it the hard way — down the stone paths in the cemeteries— but we got there. (Medium)

ritholtz.com
Europe close: Stocks end week on a positive note despite US jobs report. European shares finished the week on an up note despite the release of a mixed US jobs report, while travel stocks suffered after the UK government's decision to expand its list of "red" countries that require a quarantine on return to Britain.
BusinessArkansas Online

OPINION | EDITORIAL: Flash points

For those Arkies who’ve been watching college baseball all weekend, some news has been happening elsewhere. And it’s remarkable. That is, somebody should remark: FLASH. In the last few months, inflation in the United States has gone up faster than anytime since 2008. Some economists will say that this is to be expected when the world comes out of a pandemic, that long-suppressed demand would spring inflation into temporary action. But there are others in the finance business who would give warnings. Such as this from a Deutsche Bank report, and they should know: “We worry that inflation will make a comeback. Few still remember how our societies and economies were threatened by high inflation 50 years ago. The most basic laws of economics, the ones that have stood the test of time over a millennium, have not been suspended. An explosive growth in debt financed largely by central banks is likely to lead to higher inflation. … Rising prices will touch everyone. The effects could be devastating, particularly for the most vulnerable in society.” Those of us who’ve been warning of coming spikes in inflation hope to be proven wrong. We’d hate to see the 1970s again.
Foreign PolicyPosted by
Newsweek

Russian Official Warns Conflict Between China, U.S. Would 'Exterminate All Mankind'

Russian Ambassador to China Andrey Denisov doesn't see war breaking out between China, Russia and the U.S., but if it did, it would "exterminate all mankind." As the United States' relationship with Russia and China deteriorated, the two countries grew closer. Russia and China have denied that there are any current plans for a military alliance, although both have kept the door open to the possibility of one, raising concerns that a pact between Moscow and Beijing could disrupt the world order.
EntertainmentHyperallergic

Required Reading

Support Hyperallergic’s independent arts journalism. Become a Member ». Gary Younge argues that ALL statues should be taken down:. One of the greatest distractions when it comes to removing statues is the argument that to remove a statue is to erase history; that to change something about a statue is to tamper with history. This is such arrant nonsense it is difficult to know where to begin, so I guess it would make sense to begin at the beginning.
Politicsdistincttoday.net

Read the Indictment

Account, HOSTETTER stated: “Only 3% of Americans actually fought in our War of. Independence. There will likely be 3% of us again that will commit fully to this battle but, just as. in 1776 patriots will prevail. Things are going to come to a head in the U.S. in the...
Celebrationsritholtz.com

10 Memorial Day Reads

• Home Truths: How HGTV, Magnolia, and Netflix Are Building a Massive Space in the Stream America’s obsession with home renovation is a cash cow for streamers—though the neighbors might complain. (Vanity Fair) • From Deal Frenzy to Decoupling: Is the China-Hollywood Romance Officially Over? Five years after an unprecedented...
Seattle, WAsouthseattleemerald.com

Weekend Long Reads: America’s Complicated Beliefs on Race, Opportunity, and Policing

Last week Axios and Ipsos released the results of their recent “Hard Truth Civil Rights” poll, which looks deeply at how Americans view issues of race, justice, opportunity, and policing after the events of the past year. The results show some stark differences across racial lines in the lenses through which we see the world, most notably between white and Black Americans — but also with Hispanic and Asian Americans. While we talk a lot these days about BIPOC communities, they are far from monolithic: the experiences of racial and ethnic groups in the United States vary substantially, as well as what they worry about, what they think about law enforcement, and where they see racism affecting their and others’ lives.
Presidential Electionurbanturf.com

Wednesday’s Must Reads

Biden proposing programs to shrink the wealth gap, one addressing disparate home appraisals. — (K. O'Donnell/Politico) DC's property market valuations over the past two decades. — (D. Muhammad/DistMeas) This summer in DC may be slightly less oppressively-hot than "normal."* — (M. Ross/WaPo) Alamo Drafthouse coming out of bankruptcy as it...
MarketsReading Eagle

Has cryptocurrency met its kryptonite in the form of regulation? [column]

Unless you have been unplugged for the last year, you couldn't have missed all the headlines and hype around cryptocurrency. Until recently, it’s almost like crypto is the Superman of the investment world that just can’t be stopped. But, did Superman crypto just meet its kryptonite?. Governments across the globe...
Marketsabnormalreturns.com

Sunday links: hiding in plain sight

"You don’t have to be Captain Sherlock to find bubbles today. They’re hiding in plain sight. But just because there are bubbles in the stock market, that doesn’t mean the overall stock market is in a bubble." (Michael Batnick) Chart of the Day. U.S. household net worth is at a...
Mental Healthadvisory.com

Weekend reads: The next big fashion frontier? 'Healthware.'

An explanation for why headlights seem so much brighter nowadays, tips on how to address work-related mental health concerns, and more. What should you do when your job affects your mental health? Americans by and large feel mentally exhausted from work, according to a survey from Mental Health America—but what can you do if you feel like your job is affecting your mental health? Writing for the New York Times, Christina Caron outlines the signs to look for that suggest your job might be affecting your mental health, as well as the steps you can take to address it.
Marketswopular.com

Inside Marqeta’s Fintech Mega-ipo

Welcome back to The TechCrunch Exchange, a weekly startups-and-markets newsletter. It’s broadly based on the daily column that appears on Extra Crunch, but free, and made for your weekend reading. Want it in your inbox every Saturday? Sign up here. Ready? Let’s talk money, startups and spicy IPO rumors. A small programming note: The Exchange column and newsletter are off next week (6/14-6/19), returning to regular service 6/21 after I get some sleep and come up with some new ideas!
Businessgoldseek

More Banks & Investors Are NOT Believing Fed Propaganda

As inflation continues to heat up, gold and silver markets are once again on the verge of breaking out. On Thursday, the Bureau of Labor Statistics released much-anticipated Consumer Price Index data. The CPI came in at a full 5.0% year over year through May. The so-called “core” rate, which...
Economyava360.com

7 Ways to LEAD Like Elon Musk, Jeff Bezos, Oprah, and Other Billionaires! | #BillionaireMindset

Click this link to join - https://evancarmichael.com/billions. Have you ever heard the expression, "You're the average of the five people spend the most time with"? The problem is you're not spending time with super successful people. You don't know anyone who has done anything big. You don't have a billionaire mentor. You need a mindset upgrade. That's where The Billionaire Mindset comes in. Every day, for 30 days, you're going to get an email with a link to a video that will shift your mindset forward. You're going to be pushed by billionaires to step into your potential and develop the courage and self-belief that you need to level up.
Michigan StatePosted by
1049 The Edge

Who Is The Richest Billionaire In Michigan?

2020 was a big year for billionaires (what year isn't?) In fact, according to Forbes, there were more new billionaires in the past year than any year before. 660, to be exact. Some notable new entrants on the billionaire list include movie and TV producer Tyler Perry, Bumble dating app cofounder Whitney Wolfe Herd—the world’s youngest self-made woman billionaire, and Europe’s Guillaume Pousaz, founder of payments firm Checkout.com. And according to Forbes, the rich just keep getting richer with 86% of them being richer than they were the year prior.