Natalie Is Panic’s Most Chaotic Schemer. Jessica Sula Has A Very Good Explanation

Major spoilers ahead. In episode 9 of Freeform's Cruel Summer, “A Secret of My Own,” we learn some pretty major details about the horrifying mystery at the dark thriller's center. For most of the first season, Kate Wallis (Olivia Holt) has maintained that she was kidnapped and locked in the new vice principal Martin Harris' (Blake Lee) basement the entire time she was missing. In the penultimate episode, however, we find out that after Martin meticulously grooms, manipulates, isolates, and lies to her, Kate runs away from home and goes to his house "willingly," where they have a distorted replica of a relationship for months. It's only after she tries to leave him that in the final scene he eventually tricks Kate and locks her in the basement.