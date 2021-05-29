Natalie Is Panic’s Most Chaotic Schemer. Jessica Sula Has A Very Good Explanation
Major, major spoilers for Panic on Amazon Prime are ahead. Jessica Sula is watching the Fast & Furious 9 trailer. I am also watching the Fast & Furious 9 trailer. Technically we’re watching the trailer together, over Zoom, on a May afternoon in our respective L.A. apartments. The lessons of lockdown. “Did he just stop a car with his bare hands? This is what Panic needs to be. We need to start flying,” Sula — who plays Panic’s enigmatic Natalie Williams — happily chirps in her soft British accent, watching the upcoming semi-superhuman shenanigans of the Fast and the Furious family unfold over the clip. “Panic needs jets. We need monster trucks.”www.refinery29.com