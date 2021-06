When Dustin May left his May 1 start in Milwaukee with an elbow injury that would require Tommy John surgery, the Dodgers had a dilemma. The starting pitching depth that looked so impressive – and even unwieldy – in spring training had dissolved, either to the injured list (David Price and Tony Gonsolin at the major-league level, top prospect Josiah Gray in the minors) or into a bullpen role (Jimmy Nelson). They could either hand their fifth starter spot over to Johnny Wholestaff – an amalgamation of relievers in bullpen games – or force someone into the spot, stretching them out to a starter’s workload in the process … which would look a lot like bullpen games, at least in the beginning.