Pickup truck vs. car crash led to injuries on Bennett Valley Road; DUI driver arrested (Santa Rosa, CA)

On Thursday, a DUI crash involving a pickup truck and a car caused minor injuries to two people on Bennett Valley Road while police arrested a female driver on suspicion of DUI.

The two-vehicle crash happened at around 8:15 a.m. at the intersection of Enterprise Road. A Toyota Tacoma collided with an Acura sedan following which the pickup rolled over while both vehicles had major front-end damage. The male driver and the female passenger in the truck sustained minimal injuries. On arrival, rescuers transported both of them to Memorial Hospital.

Officers detained the Acura’s female driver on suspicion of driving under the influence. After being medically cleared at the hospital, officers booked her at Sonoma County Jail. The Identities of the injured people have not been released at this time.

An investigation is ongoing at this time.

May 29, 2021