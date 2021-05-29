Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Technology

IoT Security: Why Food Industry Cyber Awareness Should Be Your Main Ingredient

By Mike Elgan
securityintelligence.com
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe food industry faces an uncertain future. Restaurants and prepared-food companies, food manufacturers, farmers and producers that survived the lockdowns of 2020 and 2021 are heading into a new world. Some of the competition has been removed, new players are entering the market and both tastes and consumer habits have changed. Take a look at our recipe for how food manufacturers can boost their internet of things (IoT) security in the midst of all those changes.

securityintelligence.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cyber Security#Food Insecure#Food Industry#Food Manufacturing#Restaurants Restaurants#American#Gps
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Manufacturing
News Break
Data Security
News Break
Technology
News Break
Economy
Related
Technologynationalcybersecuritynews.today

Demand for Healthcare Vulnerability Scanning Market Industry is on the rise. Take the lead and find more about Industry Top Players Market Value: Symantec, Intel Security, IBM, Cisco – KSU | #microsoft | #hacking | #cybersecurity

New research studies on the Healthcare Vulnerability Scanning Market give you a thorough understanding of the industry landscape and help with a better understanding of business and opportunities. This document is very important for many aspects of the organization such as marketing, business development, business expansion, as well as other similar aspects that are important for the growth of the organization are discussed in this Healthcare Vulnerability Scanning Report. In this document, the market Topic describes and explains to readers about its products, applications, and specifications. The survey lists the major companies operating in the global market and also identifies the inclination, changes adopted by companies to maintain their position. Using SWOT analysis and Porter’s five strengths analysis, strengths, weaknesses, opportunities, and fears of the major companies mentioned in the report. It is used in various definitions such as product type, business analysis, market, product design, competitors, applications, and specifications.
Marketsonpblog.com

Seafood Traceability Software Market Ongoing Trends and Recent Developments by 2028 – CAI Software, Fish Trax Systems, FishWise, Legit Fish, Maritech, RFXCEL, Sedna, ThisFish, VERICATCH, WiseFish

In-depth study of the Global Seafood Traceability Software Industry that helps to provide answers and relevant questions regarding the Emerging trends and Growth opportunities. It helps identify each of the major growth barriers aside from identifying the trends in the Seafood Traceability Software market. The seafood traceability software helps the...
Marketsatlantanews.net

Integration Platform As A Service Market: Comprehensive study explores Huge Growth in Future

The Latest research study released by HTF MI "Global Integration Platform As A Service Market" with 100+ pages of analysis on business Strategy taken up by key and emerging industry players and delivers know how of the current market development, landscape, technologies, drivers, opportunities, market viewpoint and status. Understanding the segments helps in identifying the importance of different factors that aid the market growth. Some of the Major Companies covered in this Research are Flowgear, Mulesoft, Inc., Celigo, Inc., SAP SE, Jitterbit, Inc., Snaplogic, Inc., Dbsync, IBM Corporation, Informatica Corporation, Oracle Corporation, Dell Boomi, Inc. & Scribe Software Corporation etc.
Marketsnysenasdaqlive.com

Cloud/Mobile BaaS Market Demand Opportunities And Strategies To 2026

OG Analysis, a global market research firm, has announced the release of its Global Cloud/Mobile BaaS Market to 2026: Report proposes a complete outlook of the market including comprehensive market analysis, Market Share, Market Size, Market Drivers, Challenges and Opportunities. This electronics report profiles the developments in the Cloud/Mobile BaaS...
Softwarebostonnews.net

Data Erasure Solutions Market Technology Outlook with Growth Prospectus by 2028 - Dell Technologies, Extreme Protocol Solutions, IBM corporation, Ingram Micro, KLDiscovery Ontrack

Data Erasure Solutions Market report aims to provide a 360-degree view of the market in terms of cutting-edge technology, key developments, drivers, restraints and future trends with impact analysis of these trends on the market for short-term, mid-term and long-term during the forecast period. This research report will give you...
Houston, TXbossecurity.com

Cyber Security Tips for Businesses

Many of us have been so focused on keeping business up and running during a global pandemic that we forgot the cybercriminals don’t take sick days. We were abruptly reminded of this by the Colonial Pipeline cyberattack on May 7, 2021. The pipeline system carries gasoline from Houston, Texas, to the Southeastern United States. Attackers demanded a ransom of 75 bitcoin (almost $5 million) to restore the supply line.
Technologydataversity.net

Implementing a Cloud Data Strategy

At a time when most major companies are showing a long-range commitment to “data-driven culture,” data is considered the most prized asset. An Enterprise Data Strategy, along with aligned technology and business goals, can significantly contribute to the core performance metrics of a business. The underlying principles of an Enterprise Data Strategy comprise a multi-step framework, a well-designed strategy process, and a definitive plan of action. However, in reality, very few businesses today have their Data Strategy aligned with overall business and technology goals.
Softwareinfosecwriteups.com

Why Your DevOps Pipeline Should Include SAST

Cybersecurity is one of the major concerns of the modern era. The risk of a potential hacker or virus invading our systems or personal data is at the highest point it has ever been. Hence, we need near-perfect security testing measures to prevent these from occurring. Apart from preventive measures such as anti-virus installations, we also have certain tools and software that validate the security of programs and applications.
Marketsnysenasdaqlive.com

Endpoint Detection and Response Solutions Market Share Analysis 2020 | Symantec, Dell RSA Security, McAfee

Los Angeles, United State –The report titled “Global Endpoint Detection and Response Solutions Market Research Report 2020” is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Endpoint Detection and Response Solutions market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Endpoint Detection and Response Solutions market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Endpoint Detection and Response Solutions market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts.
Technologytahawultech.com

Ensuring IoT Security in the Era of Digital Transformation

By Abrar Ullah, Assistant Professor, School of Mathematical and Computer Sciences, Heriot-Watt University Dubai. The Internet of Things (IoT), also gained popularity as the Internet of Everything or the Industrial Internet, is a new technology paradigm envisioned as a global network of machines and devices capable of interacting with each other. With increased network agility, rapid growth of artificial intelligence applications, and the capacity to deploy, automate, orchestrate, and secure diverse use cases at hyperscale, an IoT explosion is waiting to happen. According to International Data Corporation (IDC), over 41 billion devices are expected to be connected to IoT by 2025.
Softwarebestnewsmonitoring.com

Current Trends in Industrial Control Systems (ICS) Security Market 2021 Growth Industry Analysis, and In-Depth Regional Research | Top Companies-Securitymatters, ABB, GE, Symantec

The research report on “Global Industrial Control Systems (ICS) Security Market 2021” delivers a detailed prognosis on the current and forecast market situation of Industrial Control Systems (ICS) Security in the assessment period, 2021-2026. The report examines Industrial Control Systems (ICS) Security market growth history, sales channel, manufacturers profiled in Industrial Control Systems (ICS) Security industry, a market share of product type, application and scope of a region in detail. The Industrial Control Systems (ICS) Security report also consists of key drivers and limiting factors that affect the Industrial Control Systems (ICS) Security market growth, change in industry trends or challenges faced by Industrial Control Systems (ICS) Security manufacturers in forecast years.
Marketsreportsgo.com

Industrial Cybersecurity Solution Market 2021 "“ Production, Supply, Demand, Analysis & Forecast to 2026

Global “Industrial Cybersecurity Solution Market” report initially gives the overview of the industry with basic outline, descriptions, classifications, applications and types, product specifications, manufacturing processes, cost structures, raw materials and so on. Then it analysed the world's main region market situations, including the product price, profit, capacity, production, supply, demand and market growth rate and forecast of the Industrial Cybersecurity Solution market.
Marketsreportsgo.com

Smart City Business Analytics Software Market Report 2021: Manufacturers, Countries, Type and Application, Global Forecast To 2026

Global “Smart City Business Analytics Software Market” report initially gives the overview of the industry with basic outline, descriptions, classifications, applications and types, product specifications, manufacturing processes, cost structures, raw materials and so on. Then it analysed the world's main region market situations, including the product price, profit, capacity, production, supply, demand and market growth rate and forecast of the Smart City Business Analytics Software market.
Marketsreportsgo.com

Industrial Networking Solutions Market 2021: Applications, Types and Growing Trends in Market, Gross Margin and Market Share 2026

Global “Industrial Networking Solutions Market” report initially gives the overview of the industry with basic outline, descriptions, classifications, applications and types, product specifications, manufacturing processes, cost structures, raw materials and so on. Then it analysed the world's main region market situations, including the product price, profit, capacity, production, supply, demand and market growth rate and forecast of the Industrial Networking Solutions market.
Marketsnysenasdaqlive.com

Global Enterprise SaaS Market expected to grow USD XX.X million by 2025- ACCENTURE, AKAMAI, APPTIX ASA, ARIBA, CA TECHNOLOGIES

The report covers complete analysis of the Global Enterprise SaaS Market on the basis of regional and global level. The report comprises several drivers and restraints of the Global Enterprise SaaS Market. Likewise, it covers the complete segmentation analysis such as type, application, and region. This report provides Enterprise SaaS Market key Manufactures, industry chain analysis, competitive insights, and macroeconomic analysis. Global Enterprise SaaS Market report provides the latest forecast market data, industry trends, and technological innovations. The in-depth view of Global Enterprise SaaS Market industry on the basis of market size, market growth, opportunities, and development plans offered by the report analysis. The forecast information, SWOT analysis, and feasibility study are the energetic aspects studied in this report. Along with that PESTEL analysis is also considered to be another major aspect in the market study.
Marketsnationalcybersecuritynews.today

Global Network Security & Cloud Security Market provides Analysis of Industry Segments, Types, share, Applications and forecast 2021-2028 | #cloudsecurity

This study analyzes the growth of Network Security & Cloud Security Market based on historical, present, and futuristic data and will provide complete knowledge about the Network Security & Cloud Security industry to the market players. The major market segments along with the sub-segments will serve the comprehensive view of the global Network Security & Cloud Security market.
Softwarereportsgo.com

Supply Chain as a Service Software Market Trend, COVID-19 Impact, Current Industry Figures With Demand By Countries And Future Growth 2026

The Global Supply Chain as a Service Software Market report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares and growth opportunities of the Supply Chain as a Service Software market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries. This report also presents the competitive landscape in the market and a corresponding detailed analysis of the main suppliers/manufacturers in the market. During this study, the main players in Supply Chain as a Service Software in various regions were identified and their offerings, regional presence and distribution channels were understood through in-depth discussions.
SoftwareMedagadget.com

Medical Talent Management IT Market: Proliferation of SaaS-based Solution and Vendor Capability Enhancement to Drive Market

According to the report, the global medical talent management IT market was valued at US$ 991.8 Mn in 2019 and is projected to expand at a CAGR of ~10% from 2020 to 2030. Talent management refers to the process of developing, assessing, and identifying a pool of talent that meets the requirements. It is not just about retaining talent but also about enhancing and building potential, which automatically backs healthcare organizations in meeting the objectives and goals.