President Biden memorialized the late Sen. John Warner (R-Va.) on Wednesday, recalling the day the late lawmaker endorsed of him for president in the 2020 election. “As we say in the Senate, ‘excuse me a point of personal privilege.’ When John endorsed me for president last year, it carried an extra meaning for me,” Biden said at the senator's funeral Wednesday morning. “It wasn’t merely that a prominent Republican endorsed me. When John endorsed me, it gave me confidence, not about winning, about being able to do the job. John gave me confidence.”