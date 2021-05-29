Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV Shows

Ed Sheeran using band for the first time

By Zap Gossip News
zapgossip.com
 17 days ago

Ed Sheeran has added a band to his live performances. The 30-year-old musician has always used a loop pedal on stage but admitted he felt he needed a full band for a better performance. He said: “I’m using a band for the first time and it feels like the next...

www.zapgossip.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ed Sheeran
Person
Jordan North
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bbc Radio 1
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
TV Shows
News Break
Music
Related
Musiczapgossip.com

Anne-Marie: Niall Horan shares the same qualities as Ed Sheeran

Anne-Marie has compared working with Niall Horan to being in the studio with Ed Sheeran. The ‘Don’t Play’ singer has revealed her ‘Our Song’ duet partner, Niall, 27, shares “a lot” of the same “qualities” as the ‘Shape of You’ hitmaker. Speaking on the ‘Make It Reign with Josh Smith’...
UEFANME

Ed Sheeran to perform new single at TikTok UEFA livestream event

Ed Sheeran has today (June 4) announced that he will be performing at TikTok‘s UEFA Euro 2020 event. The gig, which will only be available to stream via Sheeran’s TikTok channel, will be filmed at Ipswich Town football club on June 25. The concert will be streamed from Ipswich at...
Theater & Dancealloaadvertiser.com

Ed Sheeran hints at new music with unexpected collaborator

Ed Sheeran has hinted at a collaboration with Friends actress Courteney Cox after sharing a video of them making music together. The musician has not released music since his No.6 Collaborations Project in 2019. He has been on an extended break following the birth of his daughter, Lyra Antarctica Seaborn...
MusicIn Style

Are Courteney Cox and Ed Sheeran Releasing Music Together?

That Friends "routine" recreation was just the beginning — Courteney Cox and Ed Sheeran's unlikely friendship might have spawned a new musical collaboration. On Thursday, Sheeran posted a video of himself with Cox as she sat playing the piano while he strummed on his guitar. "25th June," he teased in the caption.
UEFAA.V. Club

Ed Sheeran has traded his loop pedals for a full band

Ed Sheeran’s return is just around the corner. The musician will share new music at TikTok’s 2020 UEFA European Championship (yes, it’s the 2020 championship even though it’s technically 2021) event at Portman Road, the home pitch of Ipswich Town F.C. The 2020 event, much like everything else, was moved back a year due to COVID-19. This performance will only be available to view on Sheeran’s TikTok account on June 25, because it’s 2021 (or 2020 if you’re the UEFA).
Behind Viral Videosbolnews.com

British Singer Ed Sheeran signs lucrative deal with TikTok

British singer Ed Sheeran has signed a lucrative deal with the video-sharing app TikTok, after which he will become the new face of TikTok. According to foreign media reports, Ed Sheeran has already started shooting in London with TikTok and along with this he will also do several other projects with them.
CelebritiesBillboard

Ed Sheeran Answers Difficult Questions From Kids: Watch

Sheeran was interviewed by 9- and 10-year-old kids for the clip, which was uploaded to YouTube on Friday (June 4). The questions weren't so bad at first, but got a bit tougher as things went on. One child asked whether Sheeran had any plans to be in another film, to...
Behind Viral VideosPosted by
The Independent

David Beckham mocks Ed Sheeran’s football skills in TikTok video

David Beckham has mocked Ed Sheeran’s football skills in a TikTok video.The pair appeared in the clip to promote TikTok’s live concert celebrating the start of the Euro 2020 international tournament, where the singer-songwriter will be performing.In the video, Beckham is seen watching a clip of Sheeran playing football before deciding that the “Shape of You” singer “really needs some help” and sending him a football and a Beckham shirt.“I’ve just heard you’re going to be playing at Euro 2020,” the former England player told Sheeran over video call. “Do you know what, you need to be getting a...
Behind Viral Videosthatgrapejuice.net

Ed Sheeran Reportedly Inks Huge TikTok Deal

Ed Sheeran has carved out a colossal space in Pop thanks to his catchy hits and savvy media moves. And his latest step makes clear that the star has his finger on the pulse of what’s hot and where the industry is heading. Full story below…. According to a new...
Violent Crimesthesaxon.org

Ed Sheeran back soon with a new single? We have the info

Ed Sheeran is getting ready to make his comeback, we’ll share all the info with you. Ed Sheeran’s return seems to be coming soon! Indeed, several clues point to the release of a new single or even a new album. Several months ago, the artist appeared in the streets of London, disguised as a vampire for the shooting of a music video. Furthermore, Ed Sheeran became the new sponsor of his favorite football club, Ipswich Town. And in the logo, which appears on the team’s new jerseys, his fans noticed the plus, minus, equal, divide and multiply symbols. Plus, Multiply and Divide being the names of his first three albums, fans were quick to imagine that Minus and Equal would therefore be next. Headliner of the English festival Radio 1’s Big Weekend, the singer performed 11 songs including “Shape of you”, we went back to the history of this hit, and took the opportunity to share some info on the release of his next single.
Celebritiesq957.com

Dua Lipa replaces Ed Sheeran as the UK’s Most-Played Artist

Move over Ed Sheeran: Dua Lipa has levitated right into your spot. Dua’s been named the U.K.’s most-played artist of 2020. It’s the first time since 2017 that Ed didn’t take that title, which is given out by the music licensing company PPL. It tracks plays of songs on TV and radio, and in bars and clubs.
Musicgranthshala.com

Ed Sheeran announces first solo single in almost four years

Ed Sheeran has announced the release of his first solo single in nearly four years. Read more: 50 things you didn’t know about Ed Sheeran. The singer-songwriter took to social media yesterday (June 9) to share the news of his first solo record since ‘Happier’ in 2018. “The moment you...
UEFApower953.com

Ed Sheeran returns: New single "Bad Habits" out June 25

Ed Sheeran is back! The singer announced Friday that his new single, "Bad Habits," is dropping June 25. He also unveiled the single's artwork, which features him as a vampire sporting fangs and glittery black eyes. "I've been working away in the studio over recent months and I can't wait...